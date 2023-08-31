Subscribe
General News

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 2-3 September weekend?

This weekend promises a thrilling motorsport lineup! The Porsche Cup Brasil series takes the stage at Termas de Rio Hondo, while the GT World Challenge Europe and GT4 European Series heat up the track at Hockenheim. What's even more exciting? You can catch all the excitement live and free on Motorsport.tv.

Kemal Şengül
By:
Co-author:
Rainier Ehrhardt
#46 Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi, Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 2-3 September. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

Porsche Cup Brasil - Termas de Río Hondo

Get ready for an action-packed weekend as the Porsche Cup Brasil gears up for the next round at Termas de Rio Hondo. The event will be even more accessible for fans worldwide, as the race will be broadcast live on Motorsport.tv.

  • Qualifying: (2 September) - 14:00 CET - 13:00 BST - 08:00 EST
  • Race 1: (2 September) - 19:00 CET - 18:00 BST - 13:00 EST
  • Race 2: (3 September) - 17:00 CET - 16:00 BST - 11:00 EST

 

GT World Challenge Europe - Hockenheim

The Fanatec GT Europe series is returning to Hockenheim with a 41-car grid after a summer break. The upcoming event marks the third round of the Sprint Cup campaign, featuring two 60-minute races on the 4.6km circuit in Baden-Württemberg. This follows a five-week hiatus and kicks off a series of four events in seven weeks, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion to the 2023 season. The competition remains fierce, with various teams vying for dominance in different categories like PRO, GOLD CUP & SILVER CUP, and BRONZE CUP.

  • Qualifying 1: (2 September) - 09:45 CET - 08:45 BST - 03:45 EST
  • Race 1: (2 September) - 13:45 CET - 12:45 BST - 07:45 EST
  • Qualifying 2: (3 September) - 09:50 CET - 08:50 BST - 03:50 EST
  • Race 2: (3 September) - 14:00 CET - 13:00 BST - 08:00 EST

*Not available in: Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, United States

 

GT4 European Series  - Hockenheim

The GT4 European Series Powered by RAFA Racing Club is returning to Hockenheim with a 47-car grid for the penultimate round of the 2023 season. The competition is intense across different categories, with battles for Silver Cup, Pro-Am, and Am Cup championships. Notable contenders include BMW's #2 and #12 for Silver Cup, Audi's #42 for Pro-Am, and Porsche's #10 for Am Cup. Exciting races are expected, and the event will be livestreamed on Motorsport.tv.

  • Qualifying: (2 September) - 11:05 CET - 10:05 BST - 05:05 EST
  • Race 1: (2 September) - 16:45 CET - 15:45 BST - 10:45 EST
  • Race 2: (3 September) - 11:20 CET - 10:20 BST - 05:20 EST

 

Kemal Şengül
