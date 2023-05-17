Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 May weekend?

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 21-22 May. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

Super Formula - Autopolis

With three different drivers claiming victory in the first three races, the next race in Super Formula will take place at Autopolis and all eyes will be on the battle for the win at the front. So far this year, six different drivers have taken the podium, while 17 different drivers have scored points. Motorsport.tv members will be able to watch this highly competitive Japanese premier series.

Qualifying : (20 May) - 07:25 CET - 06:25 BST - 01:25 EST

: (20 May) - 07:25 CET - 06:25 BST - 01:25 EST Race: (21 May) - 07:45 CET - 06:45 BST - 01:45 EST

*Not available in: Japan

Stock Car Pro Series - Tarumã

After the first four races in Goiânia and São Paulo, the championship is very close! Taruma will be the next stop in the Stock Car Pro Series, where some names have surprised so far, and the races will be on Motorsport.tv as always. This race will be broadcast worldwide for FREE in both Portuguese and English.

Qualifying : (20 May) - 17:45 CET - 16:45 BST - 11:45 EST

: (20 May) - 17:45 CET - 16:45 BST - 11:45 EST Race 1-2: (21 May) - 17:30 CET - 16:30 BST - 11:30 EST

24 Hours of Nürburgring

It's the most exciting time of the season for the legendary Nurburgring! 24 Hours at this iconic circuit will feature some of the biggest names in the world, all looking to take home the trophy at the end of a grueling race. You can watch this 24-hour marathon in challenging conditions for free on Motorsport.tv in select territories.

FIA European Truck Racing - Misano

It's time for the trucks to race! FIA European Truck Racing opens the new season this weekend in Misano. A total of 13 drivers will compete in this series, which includes Iveco, Man and Scania. The live broadcast address of the races is clear: Motorsport.tv!

GT World Challenge America - Austin

Aston Martins, Mercedes, Porsches and much more in this series! The first two weekends were very competitive, with different names on the podium in each race. Next stop will be COTA and we are sure that the level of competition will be very high again.

Qualifying : (20 May) - 15:55 CET - 14:55 BST - 09:55 EST

: (20 May) - 15:55 CET - 14:55 BST - 09:55 EST Race 1 : (20 May) - 22:00 CET - 21:00 BST - 16:00 EST

: (20 May) - 22:00 CET - 21:00 BST - 16:00 EST Race 2: (21) - 21:00 CET - 20:00 BST - 15:00 EST

GT America - Austin

COTA will be our next stop at GT America, which features many GT3 and GT4 cars. As always, the weekend will be organised over two races and there will be exciting battles on the crowded grid.

Race 1 : (20 May) - 19:55 CET - 18:55 BST - 13:55 EST

: (20 May) - 19:55 CET - 18:55 BST - 13:55 EST Race 2: (21 May) - 15:35 CET - 14:35 BST - 09:35 EST

GT4 America - Austin

COTA will be the address of GT4 America this weekend. You can watch this series, which includes different GT4 cars such as Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, Aston Marting Vantage GT4 and Toyota GR Supra GT4, live on Motorsport.tv.

Race 1 : (20 May) - 23:55 CET - 22:55 BST - 17:55 EST

: (20 May) - 23:55 CET - 22:55 BST - 17:55 EST Race 2: (21 May) - 17:45 CET - 16:45 BST - 11:45 EST

TC America - Austin

Perhaps one of the most anticipated series is TC America! Because there are different cars than we normally see. For example, BMW M2 CS Racing, Honda Civic Type-R and Mini JCW Pro TC are some of them. If you are interested in this kind of cars, then we recommend you not to miss this race.

Race 1 : (20 May) - 18:10 CET - 17:10 BST - 12:10 EST

: (20 May) - 18:10 CET - 17:10 BST - 12:10 EST Race 2: (21 May) - 16:40 CET - 15:40 BST - 10:40 EST

Ferrari Challenge North America - Road Atlanta

The Ferrari Challenge North America, organised by Ferrari and featuring many experienced drivers, will be at Road Atlanta this weekend and the races will be on Motorsport.tv as they have been all year.

FIA Karting Europe - Trinec

Finally, the European Karting Championship, organised by the FIA, will be on Motorsport.tv screens for two days. Let us remind you that there are two separate live broadcasts that will last all day on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday : (20 May) - 09:55 CET - 08:55 BST - 03:55 EST

: (20 May) - 09:55 CET - 08:55 BST - 03:55 EST Sunday: (21 May) - 09:40 CET - 08:40 BST - 03:40 EST