Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 22-23 April weekend?

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 22-23 April. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

Super Formula - Suzuka

Super Formula, Asia's most important single-seater racing series, will be in Suzuka this weekend for the third round of the 2023 season. Premium subscribers can watch the remaining races of the 2023 season live on Motorsport.tv, with Red Bull protégé Liam Lawson and Tomoki Nojiri making a strong start.

Qualifying : (22 April) - 08:50 CET - 07:50 BST - 02:50 EST

: (22 April) - 08:50 CET - 07:50 BST - 02:50 EST Round 3: (23 April) - 08:30 CET - 07:30 BST - 02:30 EST

*Not available in: Japan

Stock Car Pro Series - Interlagos

Meanwhile, the Brazil-based Stock Car Pro Series heads to legendary Interlagos. The highly competitive series features ex-F1 drivers Rubens Barrichello, Felipe Massa, Ricardo Zonta and Nelson Piquet Jr, plus local stars such as Gabriel Casagrande and Gianluca Petecof. Live qualifying and the races will be free to view on Motorsport.tv.

Qualifying : (22 April) - 17:45 CET - 16:45 BST - 11:45 EST

: (22 April) - 17:45 CET - 16:45 BST - 11:45 EST Race 1-2: (2 April) - 17:00 CET - 16:00 BST - 11:00 EST

European Le Mans Series - Barcelona

The European Le Mans Series kicks off this weekend with the first race in Barcelona. Catch all four hours of the race in full, live and for free, plus the rest of the 2023 season, on Motorsport.tv.

Qualifying : (22 April) - 14:35 CET - 13:35 BST - 08:35 EST

: (22 April) - 14:35 CET - 13:35 BST - 08:35 EST Race: (23 April) - 11:10 CET - 10:10 BST - 05:10 EST

*Not available in: Canada, United States

Start action Fotoğraf: Eric Le Galliot

Nurburgring 24 Hours qualifiers

This weekend begins the run up to the famed Nurburgring 24 Hours race in May with qualifying sessions capped off by a 4-hour qualifying race for all competitors. This is your chance to see the top GT3 entries that will be competing for overall honours around the Green Hell in just a few weeks' time. Catch every session on Motorsport.tv for free.

GT World Challenge Europe - Monza

GT World Challenge Europe, one of the leading GT races, kicks off this weekend at Monza. The multitude of battles in this extremely crowded grid will be exciting. Qualifying and races are live and free on Motorsport.tv.

Free Practice : (22 April) - 08:50 CET - 07:50 BST - 02:50 EST

: (22 April) - 08:50 CET - 07:50 BST - 02:50 EST Pre-Qualifying : (22 April) - 13:40 CET - 12:40 BST - 07:40 EST

: (22 April) - 13:40 CET - 12:40 BST - 07:40 EST Qualifying 1 : (23 April) - 08:50 CET - 07:50 BST - 02:50 EST

: (23 April) - 08:50 CET - 07:50 BST - 02:50 EST Race 1: (23 April) - 14:30 CET - 13:30 BST - 08:30 EST

*Not available in: USA, UK, Italy, Germany

Ferrari Challenge Europe - Misano

The second round of the season in Ferrari Challenge Europe, organised by Ferrari, will be in pitoresque Misano, carried live and free on Motorsport.tv.

*Not available in: Canada, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherland, Norway, Sweden, United Kingdom, United, States

GT4 European Series - Monza

The GT4 Europe Series, which includes many important GT4 cars, will open the new season in Monza this weekend and the races will be on Motorsport.tv for free.

Qualifying : (22 April) - 11:10 CET - 10:10 BST - 05:10 EST

: (22 April) - 11:10 CET - 10:10 BST - 05:10 EST Race 1 : (22 April) - 16:35 CET - 15:35 BST - 10:35 EST

: (22 April) - 16:35 CET - 15:35 BST - 10:35 EST Race 2: (23 April) - 11:45 CET - 10:45 BST - 05:45 EST

GT2 European Series - Monza

If you are a big fan of GT2 cars, this is the series for you! This year there are many important cars on the grid, including the Mercedes-AMG GT2, Audi R8 LMS GT2, KTM X-BOW GT2, Porsche 911 GT2 RS, Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo GT2 and many more.

Race 1 : (22 April) - 12:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST

: (22 April) - 12:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST Race 2: (23 April) - 10:20 CET - 09:20 BST - 04:20 EST

Ferrari Challenge North America - COTA

The second leg of the Ferrari Challenge North America will take place at COTA this weekend and, as always, the races will be broadcast on Motorsport.tv.

Michelin Le Mans Cup - Barcelona

The 2023 Le Mans Cup will kick off the new season with a race in Barcelona this weekend and the grid will be as crowded as last year. You can watch the exciting series, which will feature important names such as Jan Magnussen, on Motorsport.tv.

Qualifying : (22 April) - 12:25 CET - 11:25 BST - 06:25 EST

: (22 April) - 12:25 CET - 11:25 BST - 06:25 EST Race: (22 April) - 17:10 CET - 16:10 BST - 11:10 EST

*Not available in: Canada, United States