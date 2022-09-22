Tickets Subscribe
Ford's new take on electric motorsport
General Preview

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 24-25 September weekend?

It's one of the busiest weekends of the season for Motorsport.tv, which will broadcast 19 different series live this weekend. The British Superbike Championship returns this weekend with the championship battle at its peak, while Stock Car Brazil will also be ready for a good show after a few weeks off. With the European Le Mans Series, DTM, ADAC GT Masters, European Truck Championship, TCR Europe and many more series, Motorsport.tv will once again be full of excitement.

Kemal Şengül
By:
Co-author:
Rainier Ehrhardt
Listen to this article

From motorcycle races to GT races, from endurance races to karting, many series will be on Motorsport.tv between 24-25 September and followers will be able to watch all 19 series at any time of the day. Fan favourite British Superbike will return to Oulton Park this weekend, while the always entertaining Stock Car Brazil will also be at the Santa Cruz do Sul.

It doesn't matter if you live in Europe, Asia or America; wherever you are in the world, there will be great racing this weekend across all time zones. So we look forward to welcoming you to Motorsport.tv!

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 24-25 September. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

British Superbike Championship - Oulton Park

Bradley Ray won the last three races at Snetterton and comes to Oulton Park with plenty of momentum. But it seems like Jason O'Hallaron and Tarran Mackenzie have no intention of giving up. It's going to be another thrilling weekend in British Superbike until the final corner. Available to premium subscribers only.

  • Qualifying:(24 September) - 11:45 CET - 10:45 BST - 05:45 EST
  • Race 1: (24 September) - 16:50 CET - 15:50 BST - 10:500 EST
  • Race 2: (25 September) - 14:45 CET - 13:45 BST - 08:45 EST
  • Race 3: (25 September) - 17:32 CET - 16:32 BST - 11:32 EST

*Broadcast is available in the following regions: North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

 

Stock Car Pro Series - Santa Cruz do Sul

Eleven different names have won races in the Stock Car Pro Series this year, proving the competitiveness of the top racing series in Brazil. With the season now down to its final four races, the next leg of the series will be Autodromo Internacional de Santa Crudo Sul. 

  • Qualifying: (24 September) - 19:10 CET - 18:10 BST - 13:10 EST
  • Race 1-2: (25 September) - 19:05 CET - 18:05 BST - 13:05 EST

 

European Le Mans Series - Spa-Francorchamps

The European Le Mans Series, marked this year by an impressive run by Prema Racing, will be at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit this weekend. The typical Ardennes weather promises to make things interesting!

  • Qualifying: (24 September) - 14:20 CET - 13:20 BST - 08:20 EST
  • Race: (25 September) - 11:10 CET - 10:10 BST - 05:10 EST

 

ADAC GT Masters - Sachsenring

The last two races at Lausitzring were chaotic and it wasn't until the last lap that it became clear who would take the win or make the podium. After the last race, the situation in the championship has changed completely with Team Joos closing the gap to a large extent. This weekend, the Sachsenring race will take place and we can look forward to another special weekend of door-to-door racing.

  • Qualifying 1: (24 September) - 08:45 CET - 07:45 BST - 02:45 EST
  • Race 1: (24 September) - 12:45 CET - 11:45 BST - 06:45 EST
  • Qualifying 2: (25 September) - 08:45 CET - 07:45 BST - 02:45 EST
  • Race 2: (25 September) - 12:45 CET - 11:45 BST - 06:45 EST

*Not available in: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

 

DTM - Red Bull Ring

The previous round at Spa-Francorchamps was one for the ages, with both races being determined in the last seconds. Judging by the nature and unpredictability of the Red Bull Ring, this weekend should be very similar.

  • Qualifying 1: (24 September) - 09:55 CET - 08:55 BST - 03:55 EST
  • Race 1: (24 September) - 13:15CET - 12:15 BST - 07:15 EST
  • Qualifying 2: (25 September) - 09:55 CET - 08:55 BST - 03:55 EST
  • Race 2: (25 September) - 13:15CET - 12:15 BST - 07:15 EST

*Broadcast is available in the following countries: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Spain, Italy, South Korea, Switzerland

  • Trophy Race 1: (24 September) - 15:05 CET - 14:05 BST - 09:05 EST
  • Trophy Race 2: (25 September) - 15:05 CET - 14:05 BST - 09:05 EST

 

FIA European Truck Racing Championship - Le Mans

A three-way title battle in the overall championship and the Promoter’s Cup promise an exciting round of truck racing, as we return to Le Mans Bugatti this weekend.

  • Qualifying 1: (24 September) - 11:25 CET - 10:25 BST - 05:25 EST
  • Race 1: (24 September) - 14:35 CET - 13:35 BST - 08:35 EST
  • Race 2: (24 September) - 17:20 CET - 16:20 BST - 11:20 EST
  • Qualifying 2: (25 September) - 09:35 CET - 08:35 BST - 03:35 EST
  • Race 3: (25 September) - 13:50 CET - 12:50 BST - 07:50 EST
  • Race 4: (25 September) - 16:35 CET - 15:35 BST - 10:35 EST

 

Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland - Sachsenring

After the chaotic Lausitzring races in the rain, the Porsche Carrera Cup Germany will be at the Sachsenring this weekend, and nobody knows for sure which driver will emerge victorious this weekend.

  • Race 1: (24 September) - 14:30 CET - 13:30 BST - 08:30 EST
  • Race 2: (25 September) - 14:30 CET - 13:30 BST - 08:30 EST

 

BMW M2 Cup - Red Bull Ring

At Spa-Francorchamps, the battle for the podium positions continued until the final corner. In fact, this has been the case throughout the season, and it looks like fans can expect an exciting battle at Red Bull Ring.

  • Race 1: (24 September) - 10:35 CET - 09:35 BST - 04:35 EST
  • Race 2: (25 September) - 10:35 CET - 09:35 BST - 04:35 EST

 

ADAC TCR Germany - Sachsenring

TCR Germany continues this weekend at the Sachsenring, with Hyundai, Holden, Audi, Cupra and Honda in the spotlight. Will the winner of last four races, Martin Andersen be unstoppable this weekend too?

  • Race 1: (24 September) - 16:20 CET - 15:20 BST - 10:20 EST
  • Race 2: (25 September) - 11:30 CET - 10:30 BST - 05:30 EST

*Not available in: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

 

ADAC GT4 Germany - Sachsenring

The always highly competitive ADAC GT4 Germany championship will be at the Sachsenring this weekend for the fifth race of the season.

  • Race 1: (24 September) - 17:15 CET - 16:15 BST - 11:15 EST
  • Race 2: (25 September) - 16:20 CET - 11:20 BST - 06:20 EST

*Not available in: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

 

Michelin Le Mans Cup - Spa-Francorchamps

After a nearly two-month break, the 2022 Michelin Le Mans Cup will return to Spa-Francorchamps with a 1 hour 50 minutes race, with many names competing in the LMP3 and GT3 categories. Until now, the #10 Racing Spirit of Leman has had the upper hand. But it looks like the conditions will be very challenging at the Belgian weekend.

  • Qualifying: (24 September) - 12:00 CET - 11:00 BST - 06:00 EST
  • Race: (25 September) - 15:45 CET - 14:45 BST - 09:45 EST

 

TCR Europe - Monza

One of the leading motorsport categories, TCR Europe, will be at the legendary Monza circuit this weekend, where its rivals will try to stop Franco Girolami, the season's leading driver. Tom Coronel is also competing in the category, where eight different names have won races so far.

  • Round 11: (24 September) - 15:15 CET - 14:15 BST - 09:15 EST
  • Round 12: (25September) - 14:15 CET - 13:15 BST - 08:15 EST

 

GT World Challenge America - Sebring

If you like GT3 cars and American circuits, GT World Challenge America is for you! The championship, which includes Lamborghini, Mercedes, BMW and Porsche, continues this weekend at Sebring.

  • Qualifying(24 September) - 14:45 CET - 13:45 BST - 08:45 EST
  • Race 1: (24 September) - 20:00 CET - 19:00 BST - 14:00 EST
  • Race 2: (25 September) - 19:00 CET - 18:00 BST - 13:00 EST

*Not available in: USA

 

GT4 America - Sebring

We also have great news for fans of GT4 cars: GT4 America continues this weekend with the Sebring race.

  • Race 1(24 September) - 22:00 CET - 21:00 BST - 16:00 EST
  • Race 2: (25 September) - 17:00 CET - 16:00 - 11:00 EST

*Not available in: USA

 

GT America - Sebring

The GT America series, which attracts a large number of teams and drivers, will continue with the Sebring races this weekend.

  • Race 1: (24 September) - 17:55 CET - 16:55 BST - 11:55 EST
  • Race 2: (25 September) - 14:45CET - 13:45 BST - 08:45 EST

*Not available in: USA

 

TC America - Sebring

The TC America Series, featuring Fast Track Racing and Jacob Ruud, will be another of the series taking place at Sebring this weekend. If you like to watch different cars, don't miss this series.

  • Race 1(24 September) - 19:00 CET - 18:00 BST - 13:00 EST
  • Race 2: (25September) - 16:00 CET - 15:00 BST - 10:00 EST

*Not available in: USA

 

GT World Challenge Asia - Okayama

Hosted by tracks such as Suzuka, Fuji, Sugo and Okayama, the GT World Challenge Asia will be concluded this weekend with the Okayama race. With McLaren, BMW, Honda, Porsche and many more, this is sure to be an exciting weekend.

  • Qualifying: (24 September) - 03:30 CET - 02:30 BST - 21:30 EST
  • Race 1: (24 September) - 07:30 CET - 06:30 BST - 01:30 EST
  • Race 2: (25 September) - 04:20 CET - 03:20 BST - 22:20 EST

 

Champion Cup Kart

If you are tired of normal races and want to watch karting races where the excitement is always high, Champion Cup Kart is the series for you!

  • Race: (25 September) - 08:00 CET - 07:00 BST - 02:00 EST

 

