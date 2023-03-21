Subscribe
Previous / Motorsport Network is delighted to have partnered with LIQUI MOLY for the 3rd consecutive year, as it expands MotoGP coverage
General / Race of Champions Preview

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend?

It's another action-packed weekend for viewers this weekend on Motorsport.tv as the FIM X-Trial heads to Pamplona after a one-week break, the 24H Series races in Mugello, Ferrari Challenge Europe in Valencia, plus FIA Karting Europe. All live on Motorsport.tv

Kemal Şengül
By:
Co-author:
Rainier Ehrhardt
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend?
Listen to this article

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 25-26 March. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

FIM X-Trial - Pamplona

After the thrilling battle in Wiener Neustadt, all eyes are now on Pamplona! Jaime Busto managed to close the gap on Toni Bou in the last event. Available to Motorsport.tv subscribers, catch every moment live.

  • Race: (25 March) - 18:45  CET - 17:45 BST - 12:45 EST

 

24H Series - 12H Mugello

A very crowded grid heads to the 12H Mugello race for round two of the 24H Series. Ferrari 488 GT3s, Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO IIs, Porsche 911 GT3 4s and many more will be vying for victory, with a slew of top GT drivers participating. Catch qualifying and the race live and free on Motorsport.tv
  • Qualifying: (24 March) - 14:25 CET - 13:25 BST - 08:25 EST
  • Race - Part 1: (25 March) - 10:40 CET - 09:40 BST - 04:40 EST
  • Race - Part 2: (26 March) - 07:30 CET - 06:30 BST - 01:30 EST

 

Ferrari Challenge Europe -  Valencia

The 2023 season of Ferrari Challenge Europe, organised by Ferrari, will kick off with races in Valencia this weekend. The closest single-make racing in Europe is live and free on Motorsport.tv

 

FIA Karting Europe - Valencia

The FIA Karting Championship is here! Including 182 participants, 92 of which will be junior and 90 OK, the action will be live and free on Motorsport.tv on Saturday and Sunday all day! The young stars of tomorrow will be looking to make their mark to impress.

  • Saturday: (25 March) - 10:15 CET - 09:15 BST - 04:15 EST
  • Sunday: (26 March) - 09:05 CET - 08:05 BST - 03:05 EST

 

shares
comments

Motorsport Network is delighted to have partnered with LIQUI MOLY for the 3rd consecutive year, as it expands MotoGP coverage
Kemal Şengül More from
Kemal Şengül
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 18-19 March weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 18-19 March weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 18-19 March weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 18-19 March weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 11-12 March weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 11-12 March weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 11-12 March weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 11-12 March weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 4-5 March weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 4-5 March weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 4-5 March weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 4-5 March weekend?

Latest news

NASCAR Cup teams navigate 'old school' North Wilkesboro at tire test

NASCAR Cup teams navigate 'old school' North Wilkesboro at tire test

NAS NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Cup teams navigate 'old school' North Wilkesboro at tire test NASCAR Cup teams navigate 'old school' North Wilkesboro at tire test

Mercedes explains approach to changing F1 car concept

Mercedes explains approach to changing F1 car concept

F1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains approach to changing F1 car concept Mercedes explains approach to changing F1 car concept

How "only tough" Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri

How "only tough" Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

How "only tough" Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri How "only tough" Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri

Alonso showed championship credentials in first F1 race - ex-Minardi boss

Alonso showed championship credentials in first F1 race - ex-Minardi boss

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Alonso showed championship credentials in first F1 race - ex-Minardi boss Alonso showed championship credentials in first F1 race - ex-Minardi boss

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Prime
Prime
General
Kevin Turner

Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far

The best motorsport moments of 2021

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Prime
Prime
General
Autosport Staff

The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Prime
Prime
General
Andrew van Leeuwen

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Prime
Prime
General
GP Racing

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

Prime
Prime
General
James Newbold

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.