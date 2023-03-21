Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 25-26 March weekend?
It's another action-packed weekend for viewers this weekend on Motorsport.tv as the FIM X-Trial heads to Pamplona after a one-week break, the 24H Series races in Mugello, Ferrari Challenge Europe in Valencia, plus FIA Karting Europe. All live on Motorsport.tv
Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 25-26 March. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.
FIM X-Trial - Pamplona
After the thrilling battle in Wiener Neustadt, all eyes are now on Pamplona! Jaime Busto managed to close the gap on Toni Bou in the last event. Available to Motorsport.tv subscribers, catch every moment live.
- Race: (25 March) - 18:45 CET - 17:45 BST - 12:45 EST
24H Series - 12H Mugello
- Qualifying: (24 March) - 14:25 CET - 13:25 BST - 08:25 EST
- Race - Part 1: (25 March) - 10:40 CET - 09:40 BST - 04:40 EST
- Race - Part 2: (26 March) - 07:30 CET - 06:30 BST - 01:30 EST
Ferrari Challenge Europe - Valencia
The 2023 season of Ferrari Challenge Europe, organised by Ferrari, will kick off with races in Valencia this weekend. The closest single-make racing in Europe is live and free on Motorsport.tv
- Trofeo Pirelli - Race 1: (25 March) - 14:10 CET - 13:10 BST - 08:00 EST
- Coppa Shell - Race 1: (25 March) - 15:20 CET - 14:20 BST - 09:20 EST
- Trofeo Pirelli - Race 2: (26 March) - 13:10 CET - 12:10 BST - 07:10 EST
- Coppa Shell - Race 2: (26 March) - 14:20 CET - 13:20 BST - 08:20 EST
FIA Karting Europe - Valencia
The FIA Karting Championship is here! Including 182 participants, 92 of which will be junior and 90 OK, the action will be live and free on Motorsport.tv on Saturday and Sunday all day! The young stars of tomorrow will be looking to make their mark to impress.
- Saturday: (25 March) - 10:15 CET - 09:15 BST - 04:15 EST
- Sunday: (26 March) - 09:05 CET - 08:05 BST - 03:05 EST
Latest news
NASCAR Cup teams navigate 'old school' North Wilkesboro at tire test
NASCAR Cup teams navigate 'old school' North Wilkesboro at tire test NASCAR Cup teams navigate 'old school' North Wilkesboro at tire test
Mercedes explains approach to changing F1 car concept
Mercedes explains approach to changing F1 car concept Mercedes explains approach to changing F1 car concept
How "only tough" Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri
How "only tough" Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri How "only tough" Tost's public lack of trust could hurt AlphaTauri
Alonso showed championship credentials in first F1 race - ex-Minardi boss
Alonso showed championship credentials in first F1 race - ex-Minardi boss Alonso showed championship credentials in first F1 race - ex-Minardi boss
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola's racing return
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Rating the best drivers of the century so far
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far
The best motorsport moments of 2021
The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under
Why Todt's FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth
The lesson football's would-be wreckers could learn from racing
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing
