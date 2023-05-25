Subscribe
Previous / Motorsport Games unveils exciting update and new downloadable content for rFactor 2
General Preview

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 27-28 May weekend?

Motorsport.tv, which broadcast more than 100 hours live last weekend, will once again be the home of several livestreamed events. In addition to the GT Open, GT Cup Open, EuroFormula and Italian Formula 4 races at Spa Francorchamps, you can watch British GT at Donington Park, GT2 European Series at the Red Bull Ring and Formula Drift in Orlando, all for free on Motorsport.tv.

Kemal Şengül
By:
Co-author:
Rainier Ehrhardt
Richard Neary, Sam Neary, Team Abba Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3, Andrew Howard, Beechdean, AMR Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3, Darren Leung, Dan Harper, Century Motorsport BMW M4 GT3

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 27-28 May. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

GT Open - Spa Francorchamps

It's race time at Spa. There will be a special race weekend format at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit and exceptionally only one endurance race.  The live broadcast of the race is on Motorsport.tv.

  • Qualifying: (27 May) - 11:45 CET - 10:45 BST - 05:45 EST
  • Race: (28 May) - 12:30 CET - 11:30 BST - 06:30 EST

 

GT Cup Open Europe - Spa Francorchamps

After a successful season kick-off at the Algarve, the GT Cup Europe is heading to iconic Spa-Francorchamps for the second 2023 round and the most special race of the season. The GT Cup Open Europe field will merge with the one of the International GT Open for the common Endurance race that serves as the second round for both series. The combined grid is expected to reach 53 cars, with the GT Cup Europe contributing 18 of them, up from 17 at the season opener.

  • Qualifying: (27 May) - 11:25 CET - 10:25 BST - 05:25 EST
  • Race: (28 May) - 12:30 CET - 11:30 BST - 06:30 EST

 

British GT - Donington Park

British GT Championship gets back down to business at Donington Park this weekend with its first two-hour race of the season. And after Oulton and Silverstone both served up barnstormers, Round 4 has a lot to live up to.

  • Qualifying: (27 May) - 17:00 CET - 16:00 BST - 11:00 EST
  • Race: (28 May) - 13:50 CET - 12:50 BST - 07:50 EST

 

Formula Drift - Orlando

This week's stop of the Formula Drift Championship, where the first two events of the season were full of excitement and action, will be Orlando. Drift lovers rejoice as coverage continues all weekend on Motorsport.tv.

 

Italian Formula 4 - Spa Francorchamps

It's go time for the third round of the Italian F4 Championship, with 30 drivers competing in the 3 races over the weekend. The full season is available for free and live on Motorsport.tv.

  • Race 1: (27 May) - 14:20 CET - 13:20 BST - 08:20 EST
  • Race 2: (28 May) - 10:25 CET - 09:25 BST - 04:25 EST
  • Race 3: (28 April) - 17:10 CET - 16:10 BST - 11:10 EST

 

GT2 European Series  - Red Bull Ring

The Fanatec GT2 European Series heads to the breath-taking Styria mountains this weekend, 26-28 May, for the second outing of the 2023 season at the Red Bull Ring.

  • Race 1: (27 May) - 09:15 CET - 08:15 BST - 03:15 EST
  • Race 2: (28 May) - 14:30 CET - 13:30 BST - 08:30 EST

 

EuroFormula Open - Spa Francorchamps

For the second round of the 2023 season, the Euroformula Open makes the trip to Spa-Francorchamps, one of the most exciting tracks in the world for drivers and fans. After the great show offered in the season opener at another fantastic track, Portimão, all the premises are there for more great action and duels.

  • Race 1: (27 May) - 16:15 CET - 15:15 BST - 10:15 EST
  • Race 2: (30 April) - 10:10 CET - 09:10 BST - 04:10 EST
  • Race 3: (30 April) - 15:20 CET - 14:20 BST - 09:20 EST

 

shares
comments

Motorsport Games unveils exciting update and new downloadable content for rFactor 2
Kemal Şengül More from
Kemal Şengül
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 May weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 May weekend?

General
Balaton Park Launch

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 May weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 May weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 13-14 May weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 13-14 May weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 13-14 May weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 13-14 May weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 6-7 May weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 6-7 May weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 6-7 May weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 6-7 May weekend?

Latest news

Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed despite added manufacturers

Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed despite added manufacturers

F1 Formula 1

Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed despite added manufacturers Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed despite added manufacturers

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri refocused after concern over potential F1 team sale

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri refocused after concern over potential F1 team sale

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri refocused after concern over potential F1 team sale Tsunoda: AlphaTauri refocused after concern over potential F1 team sale

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 contract "nearly there", no Ferrari talks

Alonso will "attack more than any other weekend" in Monaco

Alonso will "attack more than any other weekend" in Monaco

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Alonso will "attack more than any other weekend" in Monaco Alonso will "attack more than any other weekend" in Monaco

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Prime
Prime
General
Kevin Turner

Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far

The best motorsport moments of 2021

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Prime
Prime
General
Autosport Staff

The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Prime
Prime
General
Andrew van Leeuwen

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Prime
Prime
General
GP Racing

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe