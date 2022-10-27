Tickets Subscribe
How the returning motorsport 'Olympics' is aiming to make its mark
General Preview

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 28-30 October weekend?

A packed programme awaits motorsport fans this weekend. Motorsport.tv followers will be able to watch the final Super Formula races live at Suzuka this weekend, as well as the unique FIA Motorsport Games, where many countries will try to win medals. And the Ferrari Finali Mondiali, one of the biggest motorsport events in the world, will also be broadcast live on Motorsport.tv.

Kemal Şengül
By:
Co-author:
Rainier Ehrhardt
Listen to this article

Over the past few weeks, we've covered the prestigious British Superbike Championship, DTM, ADAC GT Masters and the European Le Mans Series on Motorsport.tv. You may be sad to see all these exciting series have finished for 2022, but this weekend you'll get your fill of motorsport because there will be important races every day from Friday to Sunday.

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 28-30 October. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

Super Formula - Suzuka

Super Formula's 10-race calendar, Asia's most important single-seater racing series, comes to a close this weekend as the season finale at Suzuka features the final two races. Premium subscribers can watch both races live on Saturday and Sunday, where championship leader Tomoki Nojiri looks to hold off Sacha Fenestraz to 2022 glory.

  • Round 9: (29 October) - 07:15 CET - 06:15 BST - 01:15 EST
  • Round 10: (30 October) - 07:15 CET - 06:15 BST - 01:15 EST

*Not available in: Japan

 

Ferrari Finali Mondiali - Imola

The Ferrari Challenge races, organised by Ferrari and held on many different tracks around the world, will close out their respective seasons this weekend with a feast in Imola. From Friday to Sunday, fans are in for a treat as nine different races will be broadcast live and for free on Motorsport.tv's official Ferrari partner channel. 

*Non-broadcast countries: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, San Marino, Sweden, Vatican, UK, Ireland

 

FIA Motorsport Games - Paul Ricard

In this unique concept in racing, similar to the Olympic Games, the FIA Motorsport Games is organised at Paul Ricard with 475 athletes from 72 different countries aiming for gold in 16 different disciplines.

  • Friday: (28 October) - 15:30 CET - 14:30 BST - 09:30 EST
  • Saturday: (29 October) - 09:45 CET - 08:45 BST - 03:45 EST
  • Sunday: (30 October) - 10:00 CET - 09:00 BST - 04:00 EST

 

NASCAR Whelen Euro Series - Grobnik

The NASCAR Euro Series 2022 season is coming to an end! After the exciting and eventful race in Zolder, all eyes will be on the races at Grobnik this weekend.

  • Qualifying: (29 October) - 10:00 CET - 09:00 BST - 04:00  EST
  • PRO Race 1: (29 October) - 14:15 CET - 13:15 BST - 08:15 EST
  • Race 1: (29 October) - 17:15 CET - 16:15 BST - 11:15 EST
  • Race 2: (30 October) - 12:15 CET - 11:15 BST - 06:15 EST
  • PRO Race 2: (30 October) - 15:30 CET - 14:30 BST - 09:30 EST

 

Porsche Carrera Cup Asia - Zhuzhou

Porsche Cup fans are also represented this weekend with the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia heading to Zhuzhou with the races being, of course, broadcast live on Motorsport.tv.

  • Round 9: (30 October) - 09:25 CET - 08:25 BST - 03:25 EST

 

