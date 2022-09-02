Tickets Subscribe
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 3-4 September weekend?
General News

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 3-4 September weekend?

This weekend is chock full of free racing livestreams featuring the world exclusive Stock Car Pro Series from Brazil, the spectacular FIA European Truck Racing, GT World Challenge Europe and more, including the FIA Karting World Championships where the stars of tomorrow will be crowned.

Kemal Şengül
By:
Co-author:
Rainier Ehrhardt
Listen to this article

Motorsport.tv has the most racing series shown live and the most comprehensive library of racing and automotive videos under one roof, and it's no different for fans in this first weekend of September.

To kick things off, the Brazilian Stock Car Pro Series returns to the fast and flowing Velocitta circuit this weekend to begin the second half of the season. Meanwhile, FIA European Truck Racing heads to Most, in the Czech Republic with its 5300kg trucks and water cooled brakes. Plus, GT World Challenge Europe's next stop is at the legendary Hockenheim circuit. This series is not available in Italy, Germany, USA, UK.

Finally, FIA Karting heads to Le Mans at the world class CIK circuit for the World Championships, the last stop for young drivers before they move into single-seater racing. As always, all these races and more will be shown live on Motorsport.tv this weekend.

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 3-4 September.

Stock Car Pro Series - Velocitta

One of Brazil's most important motorsport series, the Stock Car Pro Series, will be at the iconic Velocitta circuit this weekend. The series so far has been one of the most exciting and unpredictable in years and Motorsport.tv has every qualifying session and race live in 2022.

  • Qualifying: (3 September) - 18:30 CET - 17:30 BST - 12:30 EST
  • Race 1-2: (4 September) - 18:00 CET - 17:00 BST - 12:00 EST

 

FIA European Truck Racing - Most

FIA European Truck Racing returns after summer break. Sixteen drivers, 5300kg trucks, water cooled brakes and 4.2km of long straights and tight turns at Most. Do we need to say more?

  • Qualifying 1: (3 September) - 09:50 CET - 08:50 BST - 03:50 EST
  • Race 1: (3 September) - 12:10 CET - 11:10 BST - 06:10 EST
  • Race 2: (3 September) - 16:25 CET - 15:25 BST - 10:25 EST
  • Qualifying 2: (4 September) - 09:50 CET - 08:50 BST - 03:50 EST
  • Race 3: (4 September) - 12:10 CET - 11:10 BST - 06:10 EST
  • Race 4: (4 September) - 16:10CET - 15:10 BST - 10:10 EST

 

GT World Challenge Europe - Hockenheim

Hockenheim will be very busy this weekend because the GT World Challenge Europe series is back! If you are a big motorsport fan, we recommend you follow this enjoyable series.

  • Free Practice: (3 September) - 09:45 CET - 08:45 BST - 03:45 EST
  • Pre Qualifying: (3 September) - 14:05 CET - 13:05 BST - 08:05 EST
  • Qualifying: (4 September) - 09:42 CET - 08:42 BST - 03:42 EST
  • Race: (4 September) - 14:30 CET - 13:30 BST - 08:30 EST

*Not available in: USA, UK, Italy, Germany

 

NASCAR Whelen Euro Series - Most

It's sure to be a good weekend for those who follow the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. American NASCAR fans can enjoy the European counterpart racing live Motorsport.tv this weekend.

  • Qualifying: (3 September) - 10:00 CET - 09:00 BST - 04:00  EST
  • PRO Race 1: (3 September) - 14:15 CET - 13:15 BST - 08:15 EST
  • Race 1: (3 September) - 17:15 CET - 16:15 BST - 11:15 EST
  • Race 2: (4 September) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST
  • PRO Race 2: (4 September) - 14:30 CET - 13:30 BST - 08:30 EST

 

GT4 European Series - Hockenheim

If you're a fan of GT4 cars and want to see wheel-to-wheel battles, we recommend the GT4 European Series, where every race is a fierce competition for the win. This fun race at Hockenheim will be broadcast live on Motorsport.tv.

  • Qualifying: (3 September) - 11:55 CET - 10:55 BST - 06:40 EST
  • Race 1: (3 September) - 16:40 CET - 15:40 BST - 10:40 EST
  • Race 2: (4 September) - 11:57 CET - 10:47 BST - 05:47 EST

 

FIA Karting Europe - Le Mans

The stars of the future face off once again! From Friday to Sunday, each full day of action will be broadcast live on Motorsport.tv, including the KZ, KZ2, KZ2 Masters and Academy categories.

  • Friday: (2 September) - 15:15 CET - 14:15 BST - 09:15 EST
  • Saturday: (3 September) - 09:35 CET - 08:35 BST - 03:35 EST
  • Sunday: (4 September) - 10:35 CET - 09:35 BST - 04:35 EST

 

