Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 4-5 February weekend?

A unique weekend awaits for both two-wheel and four-wheel fans. While the FIM X-Trial starts this weekend, the third leg of the FIM SuperEnduro will be held in Hungary. These races and the highly anticipated Le Touquet Enduropale, Bathurst 12 Hours, one of the most important GT races, and Formula Regional Oceania Championship will be on Motorsport.tv this weekend.

Kemal Şengül
By:
Co-author:
Rainier Ehrhardt
Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 4-5 February. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

Bathurst 12 Hour

The most anticipated race of the year in Australia is here! Valentino Rossi, Raffaele Marciello, Maro Engel, Sheldon Van der Linde, Augusto Farfus, Nicky Catsburg and many more will be part of this exciting 12-hour race.

  • Qualifying: (4 February) - 02:30 CET - 01:30 BST - 20:30 EST
  • Race: (4 February) - 19:30 CET - 18:30 BST - 13:30 EST

*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.

 

Le Touquet Enduropale

The legendary Touquet Enduropale, the toughest and most thrilling beach bike enduro on earth will be live on Motorsport.tv. Don't miss the full three-hour race across the famed beach of northern France! Only available to Motorsport.tv subscribers.

  • Race: (4 February) - 14:15 CET - 13:15 BST - 08:15 EST

 

FIM SuperEnduro - Hungary

The third race in the FIM SuperEnduro season, which started last month, will be held in Hungary. Talented riders will complete the exciting course in the smoothest and fastest possible way. Let's see what surprises await us! Only available to Motorsport.tv subscribers.

  • Race: (4 February) - 18:00 CET - 17:00 BST - 12:00 EST

FIM X-Trial - Barcelona

The moment FIM X-Trial fans have been waiting for has arrived! The season starts this weekend in Barcelona. You can watch this event live as a Premium member.

  • Race: (5 February) - 18:45 CET - 17:45 BST - 12:45 EST

 

Formula Regional Oceania Championship - Hampton Downs

After a chaotic race last week, the next stop for the Formula Regional Oceania Championship will be Hampton Downs and the 67th running of the famed New Zealand GP. The weather forecast promises rain again, so anything can and will happen!

  • Qualifying 1: (3 February) - 23:00 CET - 22:00 BST - 17:00 EST
  • Race 1: (4 February) - 01:00 CET - 00:00 BST - 19:00 EST
  • Qualifying 2: (4  February) - 22:00 CET - 21:00 BST - 16:00 EST
  • Race 2: (5 February) - 00:00  CET - 23:00BST - 18:00 EST
  • Race 3: (5 February) - 02:00 CET - 01:00 BST - 20:00 EST

*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.

 

Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand Championship: Hampton Downs

The Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand Championship resumes this weekend. All races on Saturday and Sunday will be broadcast live on Motorsport.tv. You can also watch the replay if you want!

  • Saturday: (3 February) - 23:00 CET - 22:00 BST - 17:00 EST
  • Sunday: (4 February) - 22:00 CET - 21:00 BST - 16:00 EST

The broadcast links cover all sessions.

*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.

 

 

