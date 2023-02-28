Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 4-5 March weekend?

Listen to this article

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 4-5 March. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

FIM SuperEnduro - Israel

FIM SuperEnduro is heading to Israel on Thursday for one of the most unique tracks of the season. Motorsport.tv subscribers can watch the wildly popular series that pits riders against the challenge of completing the course in the fastest time possible and without making mistakes.

Race: (2 March) - 18:00 CET - 17:00 BST - 12:00 EST

Porsche Cup Brasil - Interlagos

After last year's dramatic season, the Porsche Cup Brasil opens its new season this weekend at Interlagos. The sessions on Saturday and Sunday will be broadcast live and FREE on Motorsport.tv.

Qualifying : (4 March) - 12:55 CET - 11:55 BST - 06:55 EST

: (4 March) - 12:55 CET - 11:55 BST - 06:55 EST Race 1 : (4 March) - 16:50 CET - 15:50 BST - 10:50 EST

: (4 March) - 16:50 CET - 15:50 BST - 10:50 EST Race 2: (5 March) - 18:05 CET - 17:05 BST - 12:05 EST

GT America - St. Petersburg

It's time to start the engines at GT America! The action will be in St Petersburg this weekend and the races will be on Motorsport.tv, just like last year.

Race 1 : (4 March) - 19:00 CET - 18:00 BST - 13:00 EST

: (4 March) - 19:00 CET - 18:00 BST - 13:00 EST Race 2: (5 March) - 16:00 CET - 15:00 BST - 10:00 EST