Subscribe
Previous / Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 29-30 July weekend? Next / Sotheby’s and Motorsport Network launch Sotheby’s Motorsport
General Preview

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 5-6 August weekend?

This upcoming weekend is a motorsports enthusiast's dream, with an array of exhilarating races happening worldwide. From the prestigious SUPER GT series lighting up Fuji in Japan, to the heart-pounding Stock Car Pro Series revving its engines in Velocitta, Brazil – it's non-stop action. As the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières makes its triumphant return, GT America takes over Nashville, Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland heats up Nurburgring, and Porsche Carrera Cup Asia conquers Buriram, there's one thing you can count on: Motorsport.tv will be bringing you every single moment, live.

Kemal Şengül
By:
Co-author:
Rainier Ehrhardt

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 5-6 August. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

SUPER GT - Fuji

This weekend, don't miss the thrilling SUPER GT race at Fuji International Speedway. Toyota, Nissan and Honda take to the legendary circuit for 450km of battle. The race will be exclusively broadcast on Motorsport.tv, with access reserved for subscribers. Become a subscriber today and secure your front-row seat to Japan's premier racing series!

  • Qualifying: (5 August) - 08:15 CET - 07:15 BST - 02:15 EST
  • Race: (6 August) - 06:30 CET - 05:30 BST - 00:30 EST

*Not available in: Japan

 

Stock Car Pro Series - Velocitta

After a wild race last year, the Brazilian Stock Car Pro Series returns to Velocitta. With this season's championship battle raging, Motorsport.tv will exclusively show both qualifying on Saturday and Races 1 and 2 on Sunday with English and Portuguese commentary.

  • Qualifying: (5 August) - 17:55 CET - 16:55 BST - 11:55 EST
  • Race 1-2: (6 August) - 18:30 CET - 17:30 BST - 12:30 EST

 

GP3R - Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres

The heart of motorsports beats at the Québec-based Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières, where no fewer than seven racing series will battle it out on the famously tight urban track. With all-day livestreams on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, this is a must-watch event for racing fans. Every single session will be exclusively available live and free on Motorsport.tv.

 

GT America - Nashville

As the support series for IndyCar, GT America adds an extra layer of excitement to an already action-packed weekend. Fans and enthusiasts alike will have the privilege of witnessing emerging talents and established pros competing side by side, showcasing their skills and vying for victory.

  • Race 1: (6 August) - 01:55 CET - 00:55 BST - 19:55 EST
  • Race 2: (6 August) - 22:15 CET - 21:15 BST - 16:15 EST

 

Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland - Nürburgring

Renowned for its intense rivalries and exciting races, the Porsche Carrera Cup Germany is the ultimate arena where drivers test their mettle with speed, precision, and strategic prowess. And what better backdrop for this spectacle than Nürburgring, renowned for its legendary twists, turns, and elevation shifts, making it the ideal proving ground for these exceptional racing cars.
  • Race 1: (5 August) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST
  • Race 2: (6 August) - 13:15 CET - 12:15 BST - 07:15 EST

 

Porsche Carrera Cup Asia - Burriram

The Buriram circuit will be transformed into a battleground of horsepower and precision as drivers from the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia navigate its challenging turns. Prepare for an action-packed weekend as the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia takes center stage at Buriram.

  • Race 1: (5 August) - 10:10 CET - 09:10 BST - 04:10 EST
  • Race 2: (6 August) - 05:30 CET - 04:30 BST - 23:30 EST

 

shares
comments

Related video

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 29-30 July weekend?

Sotheby’s and Motorsport Network launch Sotheby’s Motorsport
Kemal Şengül More from
Kemal Şengül
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 29-30 July weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 29-30 July weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 29-30 July weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 29-30 July weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 22-23 July weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 22-23 July weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 22-23 July weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 22-23 July weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 15-16 July weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 15-16 July weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 15-16 July weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 15-16 July weekend?

Latest news

Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

MGP MotoGP
British GP

Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024 Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

Quartararo: 'I'm going slower when I feel faster' in MotoGP British GP practice

Quartararo: 'I'm going slower when I feel faster' in MotoGP British GP practice

MGP MotoGP
British GP

Quartararo: 'I'm going slower when I feel faster' in MotoGP British GP practice Quartararo: 'I'm going slower when I feel faster' in MotoGP British GP practice

Mentally “destroyed” Pol Espargaro ‘needed nap’ after Silverstone MotoGP FP1

Mentally “destroyed” Pol Espargaro ‘needed nap’ after Silverstone MotoGP FP1

MGP MotoGP
British GP

Mentally “destroyed” Pol Espargaro ‘needed nap’ after Silverstone MotoGP FP1 Mentally “destroyed” Pol Espargaro ‘needed nap’ after Silverstone MotoGP FP1

WRC Finland: Evans survives drama-filled Friday with slender lead

WRC Finland: Evans survives drama-filled Friday with slender lead

WRC WRC
Rally Finland

WRC Finland: Evans survives drama-filled Friday with slender lead WRC Finland: Evans survives drama-filled Friday with slender lead

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Prime
Prime
General
Kevin Turner

Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far

The best motorsport moments of 2021

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Prime
Prime
General
Autosport Staff

The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Prime
Prime
General
Andrew van Leeuwen

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Prime
Prime
General
GP Racing

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe