Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 5-6 August weekend?
This upcoming weekend is a motorsports enthusiast's dream, with an array of exhilarating races happening worldwide. From the prestigious SUPER GT series lighting up Fuji in Japan, to the heart-pounding Stock Car Pro Series revving its engines in Velocitta, Brazil – it's non-stop action. As the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières makes its triumphant return, GT America takes over Nashville, Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland heats up Nurburgring, and Porsche Carrera Cup Asia conquers Buriram, there's one thing you can count on: Motorsport.tv will be bringing you every single moment, live.
Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 5-6 August. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.
SUPER GT - Fuji
This weekend, don't miss the thrilling SUPER GT race at Fuji International Speedway. Toyota, Nissan and Honda take to the legendary circuit for 450km of battle. The race will be exclusively broadcast on Motorsport.tv, with access reserved for subscribers. Become a subscriber today and secure your front-row seat to Japan's premier racing series!
- Qualifying: (5 August) - 08:15 CET - 07:15 BST - 02:15 EST
- Race: (6 August) - 06:30 CET - 05:30 BST - 00:30 EST
*Not available in: Japan
Stock Car Pro Series - Velocitta
After a wild race last year, the Brazilian Stock Car Pro Series returns to Velocitta. With this season's championship battle raging, Motorsport.tv will exclusively show both qualifying on Saturday and Races 1 and 2 on Sunday with English and Portuguese commentary.
- Qualifying: (5 August) - 17:55 CET - 16:55 BST - 11:55 EST
- Race 1-2: (6 August) - 18:30 CET - 17:30 BST - 12:30 EST
GP3R - Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres
The heart of motorsports beats at the Québec-based Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières, where no fewer than seven racing series will battle it out on the famously tight urban track. With all-day livestreams on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, this is a must-watch event for racing fans. Every single session will be exclusively available live and free on Motorsport.tv.
- Friday: (4 August) - 19:00 CET - 18:00 BST - 13:00 EST
- Saturday Part 1: (5 August) - 15:00 CET - 14:00 BST - 09:00 EST
- NASCAR Pinty's Practice: (5 August) - 17:00 CET - 16:00 BST - 11:00 EST
- Saturday Part 2: (5 August) - 19:10 CET - 18:10 BST - 13:10 EST
- NASCAR Pinty's Qualifying: (5 August) - 22:30 CET - 21:30 BST - 16:30 EST
- Saturday Part 3: (5 August) - 23:45 CET - 22:45 BST - 17:45 EST
- Sunday Part 1: (6 August) - 15:00 CET - 14:00 BST - 09:00 EST
- NASCAR Pinty's Race: (6 August) - 20:00 CET - 19:00 BST - 14:00 EST
- Sunday Part 2: (7 August) - 22:35 CET - 21:35 BST - 16:35 EST
GT America - Nashville
As the support series for IndyCar, GT America adds an extra layer of excitement to an already action-packed weekend. Fans and enthusiasts alike will have the privilege of witnessing emerging talents and established pros competing side by side, showcasing their skills and vying for victory.
- Race 1: (6 August) - 01:55 CET - 00:55 BST - 19:55 EST
- Race 2: (6 August) - 22:15 CET - 21:15 BST - 16:15 EST
Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland - Nürburgring
- Race 1: (5 August) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST
- Race 2: (6 August) - 13:15 CET - 12:15 BST - 07:15 EST
Porsche Carrera Cup Asia - Burriram
The Buriram circuit will be transformed into a battleground of horsepower and precision as drivers from the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia navigate its challenging turns. Prepare for an action-packed weekend as the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia takes center stage at Buriram.
- Race 1: (5 August) - 10:10 CET - 09:10 BST - 04:10 EST
- Race 2: (6 August) - 05:30 CET - 04:30 BST - 23:30 EST
Related video
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 29-30 July weekend?
Sotheby’s and Motorsport Network launch Sotheby’s Motorsport
Latest news
Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024
Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024 Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024
Quartararo: 'I'm going slower when I feel faster' in MotoGP British GP practice
Quartararo: 'I'm going slower when I feel faster' in MotoGP British GP practice Quartararo: 'I'm going slower when I feel faster' in MotoGP British GP practice
Mentally “destroyed” Pol Espargaro ‘needed nap’ after Silverstone MotoGP FP1
Mentally “destroyed” Pol Espargaro ‘needed nap’ after Silverstone MotoGP FP1 Mentally “destroyed” Pol Espargaro ‘needed nap’ after Silverstone MotoGP FP1
WRC Finland: Evans survives drama-filled Friday with slender lead
WRC Finland: Evans survives drama-filled Friday with slender lead WRC Finland: Evans survives drama-filled Friday with slender lead
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Rating the best drivers of the century so far
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far
The best motorsport moments of 2021
The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.