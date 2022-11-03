Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Valtteri Bottas set for belated Race of Champions debut in 2023
General News

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 5-6 November weekend?

No Formula 1? No problem. Motorsport.tv's exclusive live coverage of SUPER GT, Asia's biggest series, at Motegi highlights the weekend's racing action. In Europe, the Nurburgring Endurance Series will pick up where it left off, while fans of virtual racing can watch the Le Mans Virtual Series round at Spa-Francorchamps with the attendance of 2022 F1 World Champion Max Verstappen and ex F1 star Romain Grosjean live on Motorsport.tv.

Kemal Şengül
By:
Co-author:
Rainier Ehrhardt
Listen to this article

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 5-6 November. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

SUPER GT - Motegi

 A three-way battle at the front sets up a showdown for the 2022 SUPER GT championship, with just 3.5 points separating the NDDP Racing Nissan, the Calsonic Nissan and Astemo Real Racing Honda. A champion will be crowned at Motegi and premium users can catch Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's 300-kilometre race live on Motorsport.tv.

  • Qualifying: (5 November) - 06:10 CET - 05:10 BST - 00:10 EST
  • Race: (6 November) - 04:45 CET - 03:45 BST - 22:45 EST

*Not available in: Japan

#36 DENSO KOBELCO SARD GR Supra

#36 DENSO KOBELCO SARD GR Supra

Fotoğraf: Masahide Kamio

Nurburgring Endurance Series

The Nurburgring Endurance Series at the legendary Norschleife will draw the curtain on 2022 with the final race this weekend. With autumn in full swing, colder temperatures will add to the already challenging circuit, nicknamed the Green Hell. 

  • Race: (5 November) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST

 

Le Mans Virtual - 6 Hours of Spa

The legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium has long been at the top of the “favorites” list for drivers throughout the world. This round - the third of the 2022-23 Le Mans Virtual Series - has enticed some big names to the entry list such as Verstappen and Grosjean, so don't miss it!
  • Qualifying: (4 November) - 19:00 CET - 17:00 BST - 12:00 EST
  • Race: (5 November) - 13:30 CET - 21:30 BST - 07:30 EST

 

shares
comments
Valtteri Bottas set for belated Race of Champions debut in 2023
Previous article

Valtteri Bottas set for belated Race of Champions debut in 2023
Kemal Şengül More from
Kemal Şengül
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 28-30 October weekend?
Video Inside
General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 28-30 October weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 22-23 October weekend?
Video Inside
General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 22-23 October weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 15-16 October weekend?
Video Inside
General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 15-16 October weekend?

Latest news

Elliott commends Chastain, but questions the wall-riding move
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Elliott commends Chastain, but questions the wall-riding move

Chase Elliott respects the move Ross Chastain used to advance in the Cup Series playoffs at Martinsville but struggles on whether NASCAR should ban it.

Gibbs takes heat over "selfish actions" in tense Media Day
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Gibbs takes heat over "selfish actions" in tense Media Day

A remorseful Ty Gibbs took responsibility for his actions in last weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville and called the wrecking of his teammate for the win “dirty and unacceptable.”

2022 NASCAR Phoenix finale - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2022 NASCAR Phoenix finale - Start time, how to watch, schedule & more

It all comes down to this. NASCAR will crown its three national champions for 2022 this weekend at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona.

Suzuki's final MotoGP race "special" but end of season "depressing", says Mir
MotoGP MotoGP

Suzuki's final MotoGP race "special" but end of season "depressing", says Mir

Joan Mir says Suzuki’s final MotoGP race at the Valencia Grand Prix is "a special one" but the way his time with the team has ended is "depressing".

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Prime

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

The iconic Lola name is being relaunched after it was taken over by new ownership. Part of that reboot is a planned return to racing, though the exact details of this are still to be finalised - though its new owner does have a desire to bring the brand back to the Le Mans 24 Hours. But romanticism doesn't appear to be the driving force behind this renewed project...

General
Jul 14, 2022
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Prime

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Prime

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Motorsport.com has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates.

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Prime

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Prime

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 20, 2021
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Prime

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Jean Todt has signalled that he will not stand for re-election as FIA president. Mark Gallagher analyses the strong credentials of one potential successor…

General
May 2, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be.

General
Apr 21, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.