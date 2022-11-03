Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 5-6 November weekend?

Listen to this article

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 5-6 November. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

SUPER GT - Motegi

A three-way battle at the front sets up a showdown for the 2022 SUPER GT championship, with just 3.5 points separating the NDDP Racing Nissan, the Calsonic Nissan and Astemo Real Racing Honda. A champion will be crowned at Motegi and premium users can catch Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's 300-kilometre race live on Motorsport.tv.

Qualifying : (5 November) - 06:10 CET - 05:10 BST - 00:10 EST

: (5 November) - 06:10 CET - 05:10 BST - 00:10 EST Race: (6 November) - 04:45 CET - 03:45 BST - 22:45 EST

*Not available in: Japan

#36 DENSO KOBELCO SARD GR Supra Fotoğraf: Masahide Kamio

Nurburgring Endurance Series

The Nurburgring Endurance Series at the legendary Norschleife will draw the curtain on 2022 with the final race this weekend. With autumn in full swing, colder temperatures will add to the already challenging circuit, nicknamed the Green Hell.

Race: (5 November) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST

Le Mans Virtual - 6 Hours of Spa

The legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium has long been at the top of the “favorites” list for drivers throughout the world. This round - the third of the 2022-23 Le Mans Virtual Series - has enticed some big names to the entry list such as Verstappen and Grosjean, so don't miss it!

Qualifying : (4 November) - 19:00 CET - 17:00 BST - 12:00 EST

: (4 November) - 19:00 CET - 17:00 BST - 12:00 EST Race: (5 November) - 13:30 CET - 21:30 BST - 07:30 EST