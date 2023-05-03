Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 6-7 May weekend?

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 6-7 May. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

SUPER GT - Fuji 450km

Japan's star series, SUPER GT, heads to Fuji for Golden Week and the race will take place during the week, not at the weekend. You can watch the fastest GT series on earth live exclusively on Motorsport.tv. Only premium users of Motorsport.tv can watch the race. Sign up here now!

Qualifying : (3 May) - 08:10 CET - 07:10 BST - 02:10 EST

: (3 May) - 08:10 CET - 07:10 BST - 02:10 EST Race: (4 May) - 06:15 CET - 05:15 BST - 00:15 EST

*Not available in: Japan

Champions of the Future - Trinec

Don't forget that you can watch all the rounds of this exciting karting series, where nearly 170 young names are competing, live on Motorsport.tv.

Friday : (5 May) - 09:30 CET - 08:30 BST - 03:30 EST

: (5 May) - 09:30 CET - 08:30 BST - 03:30 EST Saturday: (6 May) - 08:25 CET - 07:25 BST - 02:25 EST

24H Series - 12H Spa-Francorchamps

It's one of the most exciting times of the year at Spa as one of the major endurance races, the Spa 12 Hours, takes place this weekend at the legendary circuit. We recommend you don't miss it! Motorsport.tv

British GT - Silverstone 500

After a thrilling first two round of the season, British GT returns to the legendary circuit this weekend for the Silverstone 500. So where can you watch this exciting series? Of course on Motorsport.tv!

Qualifying : (6 May) - 17:00 CET - 16:00 BST - 11:00 EST

: (6 May) - 17:00 CET - 16:00 BST - 11:00 EST Race: (7 May) - 13:00 CET - 12:00 BST - 07:00 EST

Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand Championship - Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park

The final round of the Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand Championship will take place this weekend at Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park and you can catch all the weekend's action on Motorsport.tv.

Saturday : (6 May) - 01:00 CET - 00:00 BST - 19:00 EST

: (6 May) - 01:00 CET - 00:00 BST - 19:00 EST Sunday: (7 May) - 00:01 CET - 23:01 BST - 18:01 EST

The broadcast links cover all sessions.

*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.