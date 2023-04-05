Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 8-9 April weekend?

Listen to this article

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 8-9 April. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

Super Formula - Fuji

Japan's premier formula series opens the 2023 season with a double race at Fuji and Motorsport.tv is the only platform where viewers can watch two of Japan's biggest series live, along with SUPER GT. Expert commentary from FIA commentator Jake Sanson and on-site analysis from Motorsport.com's own Jamie Klein returns for another season of action in the land of the rising sun. Subscribers can catch his weekend's Fuji qualifying sessions and races plus the entire 2023 season live on Motorsport.tv.

Qualifying : (8 April) - 02:15 CET - 01:15 BST - 20:15 EST

: (8 April) - 02:15 CET - 01:15 BST - 20:15 EST Round 1 : (8 April) - 07:00 CET - 06:00 BST - 01:00 EST

: (8 April) - 07:00 CET - 06:00 BST - 01:00 EST Qualifying : (9 April) - 01:55 CET - 00:55 BST - 19:55 EST

: (9 April) - 01:55 CET - 00:55 BST - 19:55 EST Round 2: (9 April) - 07:15 CET - 06:15 BST - 01:15 EST

*Not available in: Japan

FIM X-Trial - Bordeaux

It's showtime in X-Trial! With Toni Bou leading the championship, the next stop of the season will be France in this exciting and acrobatic series. Motorsport.tv subscribers can catch all the action live on Friday.

Race: (7 April) - 22:00 CET - 21:00 BST - 16:00 EST

Formula Drift - Long Beach

It's a great weekend for drift fans as the Formula Drift series kicks off its new season in Long Beach. The best international and North American talents converge in sunny California to kick off the 2023 season.