Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 8-9 July weekend?
This weekend, rev up your engines and prepare for an exhilarating motorsport extravaganza, all available for live streaming exclusively on Motorsport.tv! Brace yourself for an adrenaline rush as a series of captivating races unfold, featuring the highly anticipated Stock Car Pro Series, the intense battles of Sodi W Finals, the endurance test of 12H Estoril, the gripping action of Nurburgring Endurance Series, and the raw talent on display in the Euro 4. Don't miss a moment of the thrilling action as these top-tier motorsport events unfold before your eyes, broadcasting live on Motorsport.tv!
Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 8-9 July. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.
Stock Car Pro Series - Interlagos
Prepare yourself for a spectacular display of speed, skill, and fierce competition as Stock Car Pro Series returns to legendary Interlagos circuit! With international racing stars such as Rubens Barrichello, Felipe Massa, Ricardo Zonta and more, don't miss the thrilling spectacle, live and exclusive on Motorsport.tv!
- Qualifying: (8 July) - 17:55 CET - 16:55 BST - 11:55 EST
- Race 1-2: (9 July) - 18:00 CET - 17:00 BST - 12:00 EST
Sodi W Finals - Slovakia Ring
Gear up for the ultimate karting showdown at the Sodi W Finals! Witness the intensity and thrill of kart racing as the top drivers from around the world go head-to-head on the track. Catch all the excitement live on Motorsport.tv!
- Thursday Sprint: Morning: (6 July) - 10:40 CET - 09:40 BST - 04:40 EST
- Thursday Sprint: (6 July) - 13:00 CET - 12:00 BST - 07:00 EST
- Thursday Sprint: Evening: (6 July) - 19:45 CET - 18:45 BST - 13:45 EST
- Friday Endurance: (7 July) - 11:30 CET - 10:30 BST - 05:30 EST
- Saturday Sprint: Morning: (8 July) - 11:05 CET - 10:05 BST - 05:05 EST
- Saturday Sprint: Afternoon: (8 July) - 12:45 CET - 11:45 BST - 06:45 EST
24H Series - 12H Estoril
The historic Portuguese circuit hosts round 6 of the 24H Series, as the most exciting GT endurance racing returns, live and free on Motorsport.tv!
- 6 Hour Qualifying Race: (7 July) - 16:00 CET - 15:00 BST - 10:00 EST
- Race: (8 July) - 10:00 CET - 09:00 BST - 04:00 EST
Nurburgring Endurance Series - Round 5
Experience the excitement of the 5th round of the Nurburgring Endurance Series! Held at the legendary Nurburgring circuit, this race is set to deliver heart-pounding action and fierce competition.
- Race: (8 July) - 08:15 CET - 07:15 BST - 02:15 EST
Euro4 - Mugello
Prepare to be captivated by the exhilarating Italian Euro4 races at the renowned Mugello Circuit! Nestled in the picturesque Tuscan landscape, this event brings together a talented lineup of young drivers ready to leave their mark on the track.Tune in to Motorsport.tv for live coverage!
- Race 1: (8 July) - 14:45 CET - 13:45 BST - 08:45 EST
- Race 2: (9 July) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST
- Race 3: (9 July) - 18:10 CET - 17:10 BST - 12:10 EST
