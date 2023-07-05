Subscribe
Previous / GMF Capital acquires Motorsport Network Media LLC
General Preview

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 8-9 July weekend?

This weekend, rev up your engines and prepare for an exhilarating motorsport extravaganza, all available for live streaming exclusively on Motorsport.tv! Brace yourself for an adrenaline rush as a series of captivating races unfold, featuring the highly anticipated Stock Car Pro Series, the intense battles of Sodi W Finals, the endurance test of 12H Estoril, the gripping action of Nurburgring Endurance Series, and the raw talent on display in the Euro 4. Don't miss a moment of the thrilling action as these top-tier motorsport events unfold before your eyes, broadcasting live on Motorsport.tv!

Kemal Şengül
By:
Co-author:
Rainier Ehrhardt

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 8-9 July. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

Stock Car Pro Series - Interlagos

Prepare yourself for a spectacular display of speed, skill, and fierce competition as Stock Car Pro Series returns to legendary Interlagos circuit! With international racing stars such as Rubens Barrichello, Felipe Massa, Ricardo Zonta and more, don't miss the thrilling spectacle, live and exclusive on Motorsport.tv!

  • Qualifying: (8 July) - 17:55 CET - 16:55 BST - 11:55 EST
  • Race 1-2: (9 July) - 18:00 CET - 17:00 BST - 12:00 EST

 

Sodi W Finals - Slovakia Ring

Gear up for the ultimate karting showdown at the Sodi W Finals! Witness the intensity and thrill of kart racing as the top drivers from around the world go head-to-head on the track. Catch all the excitement live on Motorsport.tv!

 

24H Series - 12H Estoril

The historic Portuguese circuit hosts round 6 of the 24H Series, as the most exciting GT endurance racing returns, live and free on Motorsport.tv!

 

Nurburgring Endurance Series - Round 5

Experience the excitement of the 5th round of the Nurburgring Endurance Series! Held at the legendary Nurburgring circuit, this race is set to deliver heart-pounding action and fierce competition.

  • Race: (8 July) - 08:15 CET - 07:15 BST - 02:15 EST

 

Euro4 - Mugello

Prepare to be captivated by the exhilarating Italian Euro4 races at the renowned Mugello Circuit! Nestled in the picturesque Tuscan landscape, this event brings together a talented lineup of young drivers ready to leave their mark on the track.Tune in to Motorsport.tv for live coverage!

  • Race 1: (8 July) - 14:45 CET - 13:45 BST - 08:45 EST
  • Race 2: (9 July) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST
  • Race 3: (9 July) - 18:10 CET - 17:10 BST - 12:10 EST

 

shares
comments

GMF Capital acquires Motorsport Network Media LLC
Kemal Şengül More from
Kemal Şengül
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 1-2 July weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 1-2 July weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 1-2 July weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 1-2 July weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 17-18 June weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 17-18 June weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 17-18 June weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 17-18 June weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 10-11 June weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 10-11 June weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 10-11 June weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 10-11 June weekend?

Latest news

F1 announces 24-race 2024 calendar, Chinese GP set to return

F1 announces 24-race 2024 calendar, Chinese GP set to return

F1 Formula 1

F1 announces 24-race 2024 calendar, Chinese GP set to return F1 announces 24-race 2024 calendar, Chinese GP set to return

Valtteri Bottas takes delivery of Mercedes-AMG One

Valtteri Bottas takes delivery of Mercedes-AMG One

Auto Automotive

Valtteri Bottas takes delivery of Mercedes-AMG One Valtteri Bottas takes delivery of Mercedes-AMG One

AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries

AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries

F1 Formula 1

AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries AlphaTauri: Our F1 car is “not easy” for rookie De Vries

Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao

Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao

F1 Formula 1

Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Prime
Prime
General
Kevin Turner

Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far

The best motorsport moments of 2021

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Prime
Prime
General
Autosport Staff

The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Prime
Prime
General
Andrew van Leeuwen

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Prime
Prime
General
GP Racing

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe