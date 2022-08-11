Tickets Subscribe
New name for Wanneroo Park Raceway
General News

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 13-14 August weekend?

Many series are currently on summer break, but Motorsport.tv has all the biggest action with British Superbike Championship, Porsche Cup Brasil and GP3R, all live on Motorsport.tv.

Kemal Şengül
By:
Co-author:
Rainier Ehrhardt
Listen to this article

August is synonymous with a pause in racing but it never stops at Motorsport.tv, with a host of top tier racing events this weekend. Motorsport.tv, which broadcasts the WEC, SUPER GT, Super Formula, FIM Endurance World Championship, Stock Car Pro Series and many other series live, once again is the place to watch as it carries live broadcasts of the British Superbike Championship, Porsche Cup Brasil and Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières.

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 13-14 August.

British Superbike Championship - Thruxton

The 2022 British Superbike Championship, where the championship battle is becoming increasingly exciting, will be at Thruxton this weekend after a one-week break. This content is only available to premium Motorsport.tv subscribers. Click here to join!

  • Qualifying(13 August) - 13:00 CET - 12:00 BST - 07:00 EST
  • Race 1: (13 August) - 16:25 CET - 15:25 BST - 10:25 EST
  • Race 2: (14 August) - 14:15 CET - 13:15 BST - 08:15 EST
  • Race 3: (14 August) - 17:15 CET - 16:15 BST - 11:15 EST

*Broadcast is available in the following regions: North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

 

GP3R - Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières

The excitement of the 2022 Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières continues! Supermoto, Superquads, CAX, SxS, CRX and TRX races will take place this weekend in Quebec.

  • Saturday: (13 August) - 15:00 CET - 14:00 BST - 09:00 EST
  • Sunday: (14 August) - 15:00 CET - 14:00 BST - 09:00 EST

 

Porsche Cup Brasil - Termas de Rio Hondo

Porsche Cup Brasil means excitement! After the endless drama at Interlagos, the series will be hosted by Argentina this weekend. If you are a big motorsport fan, we advise you not to miss these exciting races!

  • Qualifying: (11 August) - 18:30 CET - 17:30 BST - 12:30 EST
  • Race 1: (11 August) - 21:10 CET - 20:10 BST - 15:10 EST
  • Race 2: (12 August) - 18:20 CET - 17:20 BST - 12:10 EST
  • Qualifying: (14 August) - 14:00 CET - 13:00 BST - 08:00 EST
  • 300 km Race: (14 August) - 17:25 CET - 16:25 BST - 11:25 EST

 

New name for Wanneroo Park Raceway
