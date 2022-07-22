Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Motorsport Games Brings Two Titles to NVIDIA GeForce NOW
General Preview

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on this weekend?

It will be a very exciting weekend for Motorsport.tv fans as the British Superbike Championship will be shown live in major markets as well as loads of GT races from Europe and North America. Below is the weekend schedule.

Kemal Şengül
By:
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on this weekend?
Listen to this article

Motorsport.tv is the world's largest collection of racing-related livestreams and videos on demand in one place. From FIA WEC and SUPER GT live to exclusive free livestreams of over 150 series from around the globe, there's something for any motorsport fan to watch every weekend of the season. 

 

British Superbike Championship - Brands Hatch

The next round of the 2022 British Superbike Championship, which has been quite exciting so far, will be at Brands Hatch this weekend. This content is only available to premium Motorsport.tv subscribers. Click here to join!

  • Qualifying(23 July) - 16:00 CET - 15:00 BST - 10:00 EST
  • Race 1: (23 July) - 17:02 CET - 16:02 BST - 11:02 EST
  • Race 2: (24 July) - 14:00 CET - 13:00 BST - 08:00 EST
  • Race 3: (24 July) - 17:18 CET - 16:18 BST - 11:18 EST

*Broadcast is available in the following regions: North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

 

 

Ferrari Challenge Europe -  Hockenheimring

The fourth round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe 2022 will be held this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps featuring a full list of Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo entrants taking on the world-famous Belgian circuit. 

*Non-broadcast countries: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, San Marino, Sweden, Vatican, UK, Ireland

 

 

British GT - Spa Francorchamps

The seventh race of the 2022 British GT Championship will be held at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps, and the exciting race will last 120 minutes.

  • Race: (24 July) - 12:15 CET - 11:15 BST - 06:15 EST

 

 

GT World Challenge America - Watkins Glen

The excitement will continue with a double race at Watkins Glen in the 2022 GT World Challenge America series, in which Andrea Caldarelli and K-PAX Racing have been at the forefront so far.

  • Qualifying(23 July) - 15:00 CET - 14:00 BST - 09:00 EST
  • Race 1: (23 July) - 20:00 CET - 19:00 BST - 14:00 EST
  • Race 2: (24 July) - 19:00 CET - 18:00 BST - 13:00 EST

*Non-broadcast countries: USA

 

GT America - Watkins Glen

GT America is sports car sprint racing at its finest. Featuring multiple classes and just 40 minutes to get it done, it's a mad dash to the finish line as international motorsports’ top manufacturers duke it out for top-podium finish. For this fourth weekend of the 2022 season, 27 racers will line up in grid behind the wheel of BMWs, Chevrolets, Mercedes-AMGs, Porsches, Ferraris, Aston Martins, Toyotas, and Audis.

 

  • Race 1: (23 July) - 18:05 CET - 17:05 BST - 12:05 EST
  • Race 2: (24 July) - 14:50 CET - 13:50 BST - 08:50 EST

*Non-broadcast countries: USA

 

 

GT4 America - Watkins Glen

The GT4 America championship continues its 2022 season at Watkins Glen International, better known simply as “The Glen”

  • Race 1: (23 July) - 22:55 CET - 21:55 BST - 16:55 EST
  • Race 2: (24 July) - 22:00 CET - 21:00 - 16:00 EST

*Non-broadcast countries: USA

 

 

GT2 European Series  - Spa Francorchamps

The next stop of the GT2 European Series, where the championship fight is heating up, will be at Spa-Francorchamps and two races will be held at the weekend.

  • Race 1: (24 July) - 10:15 CET - 09:15 BST - 04:15 EST
  • Race 2: (24 July) - 16:50 CET - 15:50 BST - 10:50 EST

 

 

TC America - Watkins Glen

The 2022 season at TC America, which hosts enjoyable challenges, will continue with a double race to be held at Watkins Glen this weekend.

  • Race 1: (23 July) - 19:00 CET - 18:00 BST - 13:00 EST
  • Race 2: (24 July) - 17:00 CET - 16:00 BST - 11:00 EST

*Non-broadcast countries: USA

 

