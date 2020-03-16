Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
General / Breaking news

Council approves new Wanneroo circuit plans

shares
comments
Council approves new Wanneroo circuit plans
By:
Mar 16, 2020, 6:41 AM

The Wanneroo Council has approved draft plans for a major revamp of the Wanneroo Raceway facility in Western Australia, including a new circuit.

The detailed plan includes acquisition of land to the north of the existing 2.41-kilometre Wanneroo Raceway layout, on which a separate FIA Grade 2 circuit would be built.

Improved and expanded infrastructure, including grandstand, pit and paddock areas, are also part of the plan.

The council approval means the process now moves to wider community consultation, with the plan set to made available for feedback from 'residents, ratepayers and motorsport enthusiasts' between March 30 and May 10.

“Since opening in 1969, Wanneroo Raceway has become the home of motorsport in Western Australia,” said Wanneroo mayor Tracey Roberts.

“I would encourage those interested in the future of this iconic WA sporting venue to have their say when the consultation period opens later this month.”

The Western Australian Sporting Car Club, which holds the lease to the venue and operates the circuit, welcomed the support of the council.

“The WASCC has been delivering motorsport to the state in events, big and small, for over 90 years, and has maintained and operated Wanneroo Raceway for over 50 years,” said president Russell Sewell.

“The history of cooperation and the excellent current relationship between the club and the City of Wanneroo can achieve synergies in the execution of the strategy.”

The existing Wanneroo Raceway circuit, known until this year as Barbagallo Raceway, underwent a full resurfacing ahead of the 2019 season.

It also staged a Supercars race under lights for the first time last year, after moving to a new shared promoter model with the series itself and the WA state government.

The second Perth SuperNight is currently scheduled to take place on the middle weekend in May.

Next article
Motorsport Games unveils 15 disciplines for 2020

Previous article

Motorsport Games unveils 15 disciplines for 2020

Next article

Head of WTF1 joins Motorsport Network as Director of Digital Strategy

Head of WTF1 joins Motorsport Network as Director of Digital Strategy
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , General
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

General Next session

Australian club racing update

20 Mar - 20 Mar

Trending

1
Gaming

Fox Sports to broadcast first eNASCAR Pro Invitational

2
Formula 1

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs

1h
3
NASCAR

How can you qualify as a NASCAR driver?

4
NASCAR Cup

Former championship NASCAR team owner Steve Turner dies

5
MotoGP

Why Lorenzo could regret risky wildcard decision

Latest videos

Heroes: Fragile, Mika Hakkinen 01:44
General

Heroes: Fragile, Mika Hakkinen

Heroes: Fragile, Tom Kristensen 01:18
General

Heroes: Fragile, Tom Kristensen

Heroes: Fragile, Felipe Massa 01:41
General

Heroes: Fragile, Felipe Massa

Heroes: Domination, Michael Schumacher 00:42
General

Heroes: Domination, Michael Schumacher

Heroes: Domination, Tom Kristensen 01:24
General

Heroes: Domination, Tom Kristensen

Latest news

Aussie motorsport that is going ahead this weekend
Misc

Aussie motorsport that is going ahead this weekend

Coronavirus: When will motorsport resume in 2020?
Misc

Coronavirus: When will motorsport resume in 2020?

UK stops motorsport activities until May due to coronavirus
Misc

UK stops motorsport activities until May due to coronavirus

Head of WTF1 joins Motorsport Network as Director of Digital Strategy
Misc

Head of WTF1 joins Motorsport Network as Director of Digital Strategy

Council approves new Wanneroo circuit plans
Misc

Council approves new Wanneroo circuit plans

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.