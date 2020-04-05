Top events
Previous
General / Livefeed

Watch: Veloce’s new ‘Versus’ format for #NotTheGP Esports stars

shares
comments
Apr 5, 2020, 4:58 PM

Tune in as Veloce debuts an exciting new ‘Versus’ format for its star-name Esports drivers in the #NotTheGP series.

Veloce, in partnership with Motorsport Games, ran virtual replacements events for the postponed Australian and Bahrain Grands Prix.

This event will see 16 drivers, ranging from McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris to Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, compete over four rounds of knockout 1v1 one-lap races.

Read Also:

The round of 16 will have eight head-to-head races. The first race will see 2020 FIA Formula 3 driver David Schumacher, nephew of seven-time F1 champion Michael, facing off against popular F1 YouTuber Ben ‘Tiametmarduk’ Daly.

The winner of that race will race against either professional racing driver and YouTuber Archie Hamilton or electronic music producer and DJ Chris Lake. Professional golfer Ian Poulter will make his second appearance in the series, competing against Veloce’s content creator Aarav ‘Aarava’ Admin.

Formula 2 veteran Artem Markelov and Williams F1 recruit Nicholas Latifi will battle it out in the one-lap shootout, as will former roommates and European Formula 3 teammates Norris and Sacha Fenestraz. Popular mainstream YouTuber Will ‘WillNE’ Lenney will race against Chadwick, who also has a partnership with Veloce.

Courtois, who has recorded a best finish of 11th place in his three races in the series, will race against ex-F1 racer Esteban Gutierrez. Fellow sometime grand prix driver Stoffel Vandoorne will compete against YouTuber Jay Pietsmiet in the final Round of 16 race around the virtual Interlagos circuit.

The four quarter-finals will take place at Monza, followed by two semi-finals at Suzuka and the final one-on-one at Spa.

About this article

Series General

General Next session

Australian club racing update

20 Mar - 20 Mar

