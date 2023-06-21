Ownership shake-up at Australian Racing Group
There has been a major shake-up of shareholding and management at Australian Racing Group aimed at 're-energising' the business.
ARG announced today that Garry Rogers is now its largest shareholder after expanding his investment in the business.
As part of the restructure of ownership there are also management changes, with shareholder and director John McMellan no longer involved in ARG management or operational duties.
The move continues the consolidation of power for the Rogers family in ARG, with Barry Rogers having already held a 75 per cent stake, with another 20 per cent held by McMellan and five per cent by James Warburton.
That has clearly been overhauled with this latest change that has seen Rogers Senior end up as the major shareholder.
The finer details of the current shareholding haven't been revealed, although it appears to be total, or near-total, ownership for the Rogers family.
“We are committed and continue to invest in motorsport and the Australian Racing Group, its categories and the sport in general," said Garry Rogers.
“Moving forward, I plan to be more hands on and hopefully my 60-plus years in this sport and enthusiasm will attract some like-minded people who can work with [chief operating officer] Liam Curkpatrick to re-energise the business.”
ARG is effectively the second-tier owner and promoter of motorsport in Australia.
It is closely tied up with Motorsport Australia on running the SpeedSeries and owns and operates the Bathurst 6 Hour and Bathurst International events.
It either owns, runs or manages a suite of categories including TCR Australia, S5000, Touring Car Masters, GT World Challenge Australia, and Trans Am.
Garry Rogers Motorsport is active in most of those categories and is also the technical partner for S5000.
A number of those categories, TCR and S5000 in particular, have been struggling for numbers this season, with the former stuck in the early teens, and S5000 lucky to hit double digits.
TCM has also failed to attract the sort of grids seen in its heyday.
Latest news
NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024
Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024 Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024
Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak
Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak
Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1
Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1 Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Rating the best drivers of the century so far
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far
The best motorsport moments of 2021
The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.