Previous / FIA Presidential candidate Sulayem gets Motorsport UK support
General News

Phillip Island to host two Shannons rounds in 2022

By:

Phillip Island will host a pair of Shannons Motorsport Australia Championship rounds in 2022 thanks to fresh government funding.

Phillip Island to host two Shannons rounds in 2022

The events will be partially funded by the federal government as part of the Recovery for Regional Tourism programme.

They will take place on March 18-20 and June 25-26.

The categories for each event are yet to be locked in, however the March event has been earmarked for Australian Racing Group categories like TCR Australia and Trans Am.

“The Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships calendar wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the iconic Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit," said Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca.

“To have two rounds on Phillip Island this year is a wonderful opportunity for a wide range of Motorsport Australia’s national categories to enjoy plenty of track time at a circuit drivers love to race at.

“These two events wouldn’t be possible without the support of the Australian Government and Destination Phillip Island, so on behalf of Motorsport Australia and all our teams and competitors, we are truly grateful for this support.

“With our world class officials working alongside the team at Phillip Island, we can’t wait for both these events to take place in 2022.”

ARG boss Matt Braid added: “Phillip Island is one of Australia’s best racing venues, and is the perfect location and circuit for the Australian Racing Group categories to compete on.

“The track is a favourite among our competitors, and we know how much the fans at the tracks and on TV love watching motorsport at that venue.

“To have our racing categories there for the March event will no doubt be one of the highlights of our 2022 racing calendar.”

Motorsport Australia and the Australian Racing Group are yet to reveal their full 2022 schedules, however Motorsport.com understands the season will start with Race Tasmania at Symmons Plains on February 18-20.

That will set up a triple-header of high-profile events to start the Aussie racing season, Race Tasmania followed by the Bathurst 12 Hour and then the Supercars season-opener in Newcastle.

Andrew van Leeuwen
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
