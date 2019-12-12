Top events
General / News

Promoted: OMP Racing buys Bell Racing Helmets

Promoted: OMP Racing buys Bell Racing Helmets
Dec 12, 2019, 1:30 PM

OMP Racing has acquired the control of the majority shares in Bell Racing Helmets Group to create a motorsports safety equipment industry giant.

OMP Racing, the world’s leading company in motorsport safety equipment with over 2,000 products in its catalogue, now includes its own top manufacturer of head protection for motorsport drivers.

The new group will keep the worldwide presence of both brands with their respective facilities: OMP’s R&D and manufacturing headquarter of Ronco Scrivia, Genoa (Italy) and OMP America’s HQ in Miami, FL, along with Bell Racing’s assets: the R&D and manufacturing headquarter in Sakhir, Bahrain, together with the centre in Ghislenghien, Belgium and the Bell Racing U.S. facilities in Champaign, IL, Speedway, IN and Mooresville, NC. Paolo Delprato will be the President and CEO of the Group.

The operation will see Stephane Cohen, founder of Bell Racing, with more than 30 years’ experience in motorsport, coming back in the group as minority shareholder and CEO of Bell Racing, where Aref Yazbek will be the General Manager.

Gabriele Pedone will be the CEO of all the US entities of the Group and Kyle Kietzmann will remain a minority shareholder in the US Bell entities and serve as COO.  

Paolo Delprato, OMP Racing’s President and CEO, said: “This is the most important acquisition in OMP’s 46 years history, and it marks a revolution in the field of motorsports safety equipment. OMP and Bell are two iconic brands with a rich history of innovation.

“Putting these two brands together creates the world’s most important motorsports group with tremendous potential for the future. Motorsports continues to evolve and, with this acquisition, we are preparing to face the new challenges ahead, confident in the value we can create and deliver.”

