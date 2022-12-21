Tickets Subscribe
General News

Schumacher and Vettel team up for 2023 Race of Champions

Mercedes Formula 1 reserve driver Mick Schumacher has joined the line-up for the 2023 Race of Champions in Sweden, resuming his partnership with Sebastian Vettel on Team Germany.

Schumacher and Vettel team up for 2023 Race of Champions
Listen to this article

For both Schumacher and Vettel it will be their first race outing since leaving a full-time F1 seat at the end of 2022, with four-time world champion Vettel retiring and Schumacher's services not being retained by Haas.

Schumacher made his ROC debut in Mexico in 2019, reaching the ROC Nations Cup final alongside his close friend Vettel and the pair also teamed up when ROC first visited the snow and ice course of Pite Havsbad at the start of 2022.

Now the German tandem is chasing a ninth Nations Cup after Vettel won six trophies alongside Mick's father Michael Schumacher and took one title single-handedly in Miami. Timo Bernhard and Rene Rast grabbed the remaining title in Riyadh.

“It‘s great to be back at the Race of Champions and to see all the drivers again. Even better that Sebastian will be competing too, so that Team Germany can hopefully live up to the tradition of fighting for the title in the ROC Nations Cup," said Schumacher.

"I’m really looking forward to driving on ice again, and to spending time and fighting battles with this impressive roster of drivers attending.”

Sebastian Vettel, Mick Schumacher, RX2e

Sebastian Vettel, Mick Schumacher, RX2e

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Vettel added: “I’m delighted that Mick will be joining me at the Race of Champions again for my first race since my retirement from Formula 1.

"Neither of us has much experience on snow and ice so it was a steep learning curve in Sweden earlier this year.

"I ended up surprising myself by getting to the individual final against Sebastien Loeb and now I can’t wait to come back and team up with Mick to see if we can take Team Germany all the way to another ROC Nations Cup title.”

Schumacher joins a roster including Alfa Romeo F1's Valtteri Bottas, F1 greats Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard and Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen.

Father-and-son duo Petter and Oliver Solberg defend their 2022 Nations Cup title, with four-time World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson and three-time W Series winner Jamie Chadwick also returning.

New names on the line-up include reigning FIA Formula 2 champion and Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich, five-time WRC runner-up Thierry Neuville and Arrow McLaren IndyCar star Felix Rosenqvist, with more drivers to be announced over the winter.

