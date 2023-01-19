Tickets Subscribe
General News

Loeb to defend Race of Champions crown

Sebastien Loeb will aim to defend his Race of Champions title as he joins the line-up along with Adrien Tambay, as the pair form Team France for the Nations Cup.

Haydn Cobb
By:
, Autosport.com Editor
Loeb to defend Race of Champions crown
Listen to this article

Fresh from finishing runner-up at this year’s Dakar Rally, the nine-time World Rally champion is set to head back to Sweden after winning the Race of Champion’s first venture on snow and ice last year.

Loeb defeated Sebastian Vettel in the final to take his fourth Race of Champions victory which equalled the all-time record he now shares with fellow Frenchman Didier Auriol.

Loeb is joined by reigning FIA eTouring World Cup champion Tambay as the latest drivers to be named for the event for 2023 and the duo will join forces for France in the Nations Cup, looking to take the crown off Norway, when Petter and Oliver Solberg clinched the title last year.

“I have so many good memories from the Race Of Champions, going back 20 years,” Loeb, winner of Race of Champions in 2003, 2005, 2008 and 2022, said. “It’s always great to meet up with all the other drivers in such a nice atmosphere.

“In the racing we have to adapt to all the cars, which becomes even more complicated when you’re faced with snow and ice in Sweden. It isn’t easy going up against all the guys from the Nordic nations who know these conditions so well, so I was happy last year to find out I still have the pace!

“It was a fun battle with Seb in the final, and I would love to go all the way again this year.

“It will also be enjoyable to join up with Adrien Tambay for Team France in the ROC Nations Cup. Here’s hoping we can pull off a French double.”

Start atmosphere

Start atmosphere

Photo by: Race of Champions

The French pair join a star-studded list of drivers already announced for the event taking place at Pite Havsbad on 28-29 January, headlined by Vettel and Mick Schumacher who team up for Germany and Mika Hakkinen and Valtteri Bottas for Finland.

David Coulthard and Jamie Chadwick represent Great Britain, while Travis Pastrana and Tanner Foust will take on the event for the USA. Petter and Oliver Solberg also return aiming to defend their Nations’ title for Norway.

Tom Kristensen, Felipe Drugovich, Thierry Neuville, Felix Rosenqvist and Johan Kristoffersson will also be competing in both events.

