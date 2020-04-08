Top events
General / Breaking news

New CEO for Sepang International Circuit

shares
comments
New CEO for Sepang International Circuit
By:
Apr 8, 2020, 6:17 AM

Azhan Shafriman Hanif has taken over the CEO role at the Sepang International Circuit from Razlan Razali.

The change comes after an 11-year stint from Razali, whose tenure formally ended yesterday.

He's been immediately replaced by trained mechanical engineer Hanif, who is fresh out of the Head of Strategic Alliance role at Petronas.

"It is a great honour to be entrusted with this job," said Hanif.

"Razlan has left big shoes to fill, but I believe I can offer a unique perspective in this role, following my years at Petronas.

"With the world facing an unprecedented challenge due to the COVID-19 pandemic, having a strong footing in the commercial side of motorsports will be a good launching point for my tenure at SIC, while I gain a firmer grasp of the operations side of things.

"Nevertheless, in my previous role in Petronas, I have had the privilege to provide feedback to SIC on its facilities and amenities – thus offering another starting point for me at SIC while I familiarise myself with a hands-on role as CEO.”

Razali, meanwhile, will focus solely on his role as team principal for the Petronas Sepang Racing Team.

“It has been an amazing journey leading the Sepang International Circuit team," he said.

"What we have achieved in the past decade is truly a team effort – it would not have been possible without the full support and commitment of not just the team at SIC, but also from our partners and stakeholders.

"Although I will still be around as the team principal of Petronas Sepang Racing Team, I am definitely going to miss working alongside the SIC team. I wish them and the new CEO great success."

 
Coronavirus: When will motorsport resume in 2020?

Coronavirus: When will motorsport resume in 2020?
Series General
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

