Former WC race-winner Holbrook takes over BSI Racing

BSI Racing, which has been in business since 1987, was previously owned by Stu Brumer and specialized in not only building Mazda’s classic sportscar but also providing trackside and storage support.

The 21,000 square foot facility five miles from Daytona International Speedway offers fabrication services such as roll cages, engineering and construction of Spec Miatas, turn-key rentals, coaching, transportation, race car graphics and race car and trailer storage.

The team’s roots are in amateur racing with a long history of SCCA competition, and new owners Holbrook and Chorley seek to continue building on that foundation.

Holbrook, a seven-time race winner in what was then called the Pirelli World Challenge, has spent recent years racing in amateur and professional series such as SCCA, IMSA’s Lamborghini Super Trofeo and the W Series.

Chorley has worked in Touring Car, Trans Am and GT teams for 10 years as a car chief, mechanic, and team operations.

BSI Racing will continue racing in SCCA, NASA (National Auto Sport Association), HSR (Historical Racing Series), HVRA (Historic Vintage Racing Association), ChampCar among others. The teams also provide rentals for high-performance enthusiasts and those looking to obtain their competition licenses.