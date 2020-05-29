Shelby Foundation auction to benefit first responders’ children

Funds raised from auctioning several pieces of “Ford v Ferrari” memorabilia autographed by Hollywood legends Christian Bale and Matt Damon, as well as others, will benefitting the First Responders Children’s Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. The money will be used for grants that help first responders experiencing financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Neil Cummings, co-president of the CSF said: “The Carroll Shelby Foundation has financially supported families since Carroll Shelby established it in 1991. Our two organizations are partnering to address the immediate needs of first responder families on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 crisis. We’re asking Shelby fans to join this effort by bidding on exclusive autographed automobilia from the blockbuster film Ford v Ferrari.”

The items signed by Bale and Damon include an original mini movie poster from the US distribution of the film and a glovebox that was in the white Cobra driven by Bale during the film’s first race

Other items knclude, an air bag cover for a 2010-2014 Ford Mustang signed by Carroll Shelby before he passed, a vinyl soundtrack album from the film signed by Ken Miles’ son Peter and Charlie Agapiou, a diecast Shelby American team GT40 in the Ken Miles Le Mans 1966 livery signed by Aaron Shelby (grandson of Carroll Shelby), Peter Miles and Charlie Agapiou, a copy of AJ Baime’s book Go Like Hell signed by Baime and Carroll Shelby (before he passed).

The winning bidder for the book will also get the chance to schedule a call with Cummings and listen to insights from his “personal and business relationship with Carroll that began in 1991 and continued until the day he passed away.”

Jillian Crane, president of the First Responders Children’s Foundation, declared: “For nearly two decades, we’ve funded millions of dollars in college scholarships to children with first responder parents who’ve been killed or injured in the line of duty.

“Today, first responders find themselves on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our goal is to raise a minimum of $200 million to support first responders with immediate financial support as they battle the pandemic. Proceeds from these historic pieces of movie memorabilia will help us fulfill all grant applications.”

The Ford v. Ferrari memorabilia can be found online here. Beginning May 29, one item per week will be posted on eBay. In addition to (or in lieu of) bidding on a piece of rare Shelby automobilia, the public can also support the initiative through a donation program, accessed on the CSF website.