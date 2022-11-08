Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Motorsport Games announces content update for rFactor 2
General News

Supercars, S5000 among cars banned for p-platers

Motorsport Australia has announced new rules for provisional circuit racing licences that prohibits high-powered cars such as Supercars.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars, S5000 among cars banned for p-platers
Listen to this article

The governing body announced today that, under the new-for-2023 rules, provisional licence holders will be limited to cars with a power-to-weight ratio of less than 3.5 kilograms per Kilowatt.

That rules out the likes of Supercars, S5000, GT3, Carrera Cup, Trans Am for drivers on their P-plates.

Under Motorsport Australia rules, drivers are limited to a provisional licence until they have had competed at three race meetings and been signed off each time by the clerk of course.

Shedding the provisional licence also requires drivers to volunteer one day as a flag marshal or a similar at-track, non-competitive role.

While the rule doesn't affect the Supercars Championship, given drivers require a Superlicence, it will impact a growing trend of karters wanting to chase the Supercars dream jumping straight into high-powered tin-tops.

Super3 and Trans Am have become increasingly popular first steps on the racing ladder for young drivers rather than more traditional pathways such as Formula Ford.

According to Motorsport Australia, the new rules are based purely on the safety of competitors.

"As of 1 January 2023, provisional circuit licence holders will not be able to drive a vehicle with a power-to-weight less than 3.5kg/kw,” confirmed Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca.

“After three races in car of a lesser power, and formally upgrading their licence, drivers would then be permitted to race in a higher power vehicle, so it isn’t an onerous change and provides a level of extra experience on track.

“This is an important tweak to the regulations that is based entirely on safety for all competitors. For example, some drivers were obtaining a provisional licence, completing an observed licence test on a Friday and then racing in a high-powered vehicle, such as a GT3 car, at state level competition with very limited experience a day later.

"This is a risk to not only themselves, but the other more experienced drivers sharing the track.

“Motorsport Australia is not trying to stop people from competing at these higher levels, instead it’s about providing some certainty that competitors in these high powered vehicles have the relevant experience before making the step up.”

shares
comments
Motorsport Games announces content update for rFactor 2
Previous article

Motorsport Games announces content update for rFactor 2
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
New Supercars reality show based on Drive to Survive
Supercars

New Supercars reality show based on Drive to Survive

Grid set for Bathurst TCR showdown Bathurst II
TCR Australia

Grid set for Bathurst TCR showdown

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Rushbrook: Ford Performance "really happy" with NASCAR program
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Rushbrook: Ford Performance "really happy" with NASCAR program

Ford Performance went into last weekend’s NASCAR championship races vastly outnumbered but still managed to come away with two of the three 2022 titles.

Mercedes undecided on F1 reserve driver for 2023 amid Ricciardo links
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes undecided on F1 reserve driver for 2023 amid Ricciardo links

Mercedes remains undecided on who will be its Formula 1 reserve driver in 2023 amid speculation linking Daniel Ricciardo with a possible role at the team.

December reveal for 'all-terrain' Lamborghini in Miami
Automotive Automotive

December reveal for 'all-terrain' Lamborghini in Miami

The all-terrain supercar will be unveiled at the Art Basel in Miami.

Quartararo surprised by lack of MotoGP engine progress by Yamaha
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo surprised by lack of MotoGP engine progress by Yamaha

Fabio Quartararo was left "disappointed" with Tuesday's MotoGP test in Valencia after a new specification of Yamaha engine failed to produce the initial gains promised.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Prime

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

The iconic Lola name is being relaunched after it was taken over by new ownership. Part of that reboot is a planned return to racing, though the exact details of this are still to be finalised - though its new owner does have a desire to bring the brand back to the Le Mans 24 Hours. But romanticism doesn't appear to be the driving force behind this renewed project...

General
Jul 14, 2022
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Prime

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Prime

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Motorsport.com has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates.

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Prime

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Prime

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 20, 2021
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Prime

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Jean Todt has signalled that he will not stand for re-election as FIA president. Mark Gallagher analyses the strong credentials of one potential successor…

General
May 2, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be.

General
Apr 21, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.