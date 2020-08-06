Australian circuit hit by rare snow storm

Victoria and Tasmania have spent the past few days shivering through an Antarctic cold front, with single digit temperatures and icy winds.

There have been a number of rare weather events recorded as part of the front, including the first significant snowfall in the Tasmanian town of Launceston, located in the state's north, since the early 1970s.

That led to the Symmons Plains circuit, a regular host of Supercars, copping a stunning, and extremely rare, blanket of snowfall.

Supercars is currently scheduled to race at Symmons Plains in November, however it's becoming increasingly likely the season will be cut short after the Bathurst 1000.

Further north in Victoria, meanwhile, snowfall was recorded as low as 100 metres, with apartment residents living in Melbourne CBD skyscrapers posting videos of snow flurries on social media.

Snow at Australian circuits is a rare sight given the country's relatively mild winter temperatures, although Mount Panorama did cop a decent fall back in 2015.