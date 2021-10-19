Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Brown, Farley, Frye on panel to discuss motorsport’s future
General News

Tackling the hidden weakness of hybrid powertrains with Liqui Moly

While many voices in the automotive world may be screaming that the future of motoring and motorsport lies with electric cars, there’s a counter argument that hybrids could well be the way forward.

Tackling the hidden weakness of hybrid powertrains with Liqui Moly

While the rise of all-electric competition cars is a fairly recent thing in the motorsport world – Formula E was the first series to really make headlines, and that started in 2014 – hybrid technology has been around a lot longer and has already benefited from many years of refinement. And, thanks to additive expert Liqui Moly, that development is continuing at pace.

The first notable hybrid racing car was the Panoz Q9, which ran at the Le Mans 24 Hours back in 1998. Admittedly, that proved to be a bit of a false dawn as the weight of the early battery tech prevented the car, nicknamed ‘Sparky’, from qualifying for the race. But Toyota really took the hybrid ball and ran with it. Its first effort at a racing hybrid came with the 2006 Denso Lexus GS 450h touring car. On its debut in the Tokachi 24 Hours (a round of the Super Taikyu series in Japan) it finished 17th from a field of 33 cars.

Fast forward just six years and Audi claimed the first hybrid Le Mans 24 Hours victory with the incredible R18 e-tron quattro LMP1.

And there’s a reason Formula 1 hasn’t, and perhaps never will, go fully electric. After adopting KERS for 2009, the formula went full hybrid with both kinetic and heat regeneration systems from 2014, and has already stated that grand prix racing will also commit to hybrid powerplants through its next engine cycle set to be introduced from 2025.

 

Hybrids mix the efficiency and raw power of electric motors with the proven performance and convenience of internal combustion to provide a ‘best of both worlds’ solution. However, there can be some downsides for your hybrid powertrain on the road. And it’s something Liqui Moly already has an answer for.

With most plug-in hybrid vehicles usually achieving around 50 miles of range on electric power only, it means there could be a fair few school runs or supermarket trips before the internal combustion engine even gets fired up.

While modern engines themselves have a long shelf-life, what they run on often doesn’t, as Liqui Moly USA’s Vinny Russo explains: “The fuel mileage on a hybrid can be excellent as often they can run purely electric for a lot of the time. But when you use a hybrid like that there are a few things for the fuel side of operation that aren’t so hot.

“For one the motor rarely gets warm in that situation because there’s a lot of stop and go, so a lot of stuff in the motor doesn’t reach the right operating temperature to work correctly. But perhaps the biggest issue is the fuel, which ends up sitting around for a lot longer than usual.

“When fuel sits it begins to age, oxidise and go stale, and when that happens it loses efficiency in combustion and doesn’t have the punch it should have.”

So, the experts at Liqui Moly came up with a solution: the Hybrid Additive, which aims to both preserve your hybrid’s fuel supply, while also protecting the internal combustion side of the vehicle when you do need to fire it up. A single dose can treat up to 20 gallons of fuel and acts to slow down the oxidisation of your fuel, keeping it cleaner and more efficient for longer, whilst also preventing any additional wear on your engine.

 

“The Hybrid Additive helps to stabilise your fuel, slowing down that oxidisation, so it stays fresher for a lot longer, and that’s hugely important in a hybrid because – when those cylinders don’t turn on often – it’s important to give them the right conditions to run with when you do need them,” adds Russo.

“In addition, it cleans all the muck and carbon deposits that accumulate in the fuel system and prevents corrosion. That alone means that when your fuel is needed, you won’t get any particles from reactions with the fuel tank or the pump or anything else going through the system, you’ll just get pure fuel, as you should. It also cleans off the carbon from your fuel injectors, which keeps your spray pattern nice and helps keep your emissions low.

“It’s great for emissions, great for drivability and helps to keep the performance of your hybrid car like it was when it was new.”

If you own a hybrid, Liqui Moly’s range of products could be just the answer you need. More information can be found on its website, liqui-moly.com.

shares
comments
Brown, Farley, Frye on panel to discuss motorsport’s future

Previous article

Brown, Farley, Frye on panel to discuss motorsport’s future
Load comments

Trending Today

Austin bumps set to "complicate" USA F1 weekend
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austin bumps set to "complicate" USA F1 weekend

Danica Patrick: US needs American F1 driver, wants Herta on grid
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Danica Patrick: US needs American F1 driver, wants Herta on grid

Michele Mouton criticised for negative W Series comments
W Series W Series

Michele Mouton criticised for negative W Series comments

Indy Big Bud Shootout
NHRA NHRA

Indy Big Bud Shootout

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

IndyCar could return to Watkins Glen by 2021
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar could return to Watkins Glen by 2021

NASCAR 21: Ignition unveiled, arrives 28th October
Esports Esports

NASCAR 21: Ignition unveiled, arrives 28th October

Williams wins Formula E Gen3 battery contract
Formula E Formula E

Williams wins Formula E Gen3 battery contract

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Prime

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 20, 2021
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Prime

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Jean Todt has signalled that he will not stand for re-election as FIA president. Mark Gallagher analyses the strong credentials of one potential successor…

General
May 2, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be.

General
Apr 21, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future Prime

Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future

International motorsport has been the preserve of weekends, but the pandemic forced Formula E to get creative with its Berlin season finale as four races were held mid-week. Should FE and other series break with tradition and repeat the experiment?

General
Oct 5, 2020
How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend Prime

How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend

Jack Brabham's 1966 world championship campaign in his eponymous car was also a defining moment in the career of designer Ron Tauranac, who would apply the same ethos to his ultra-successful production racing car business, Ralt.

General
Jul 23, 2020
The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars' Prime

The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars'

OPINION: The FIA has warned that the major motorsport championships must not get engaged in 'turf wars' when it comes to the urgent need to re-organising the 2020 calendars, but there are tedious past problems that must be addressed to satisfy all.

General
May 3, 2020

Latest news

Tackling the hidden weakness of hybrid powertrains with Liqui Moly
General General

Tackling the hidden weakness of hybrid powertrains with Liqui Moly

Brown, Farley, Frye on panel to discuss motorsport’s future
General General

Brown, Farley, Frye on panel to discuss motorsport’s future

Canossa Events announces the creation of Canossa Racing
General General

Canossa Events announces the creation of Canossa Racing

Iconic Paris-Berlin road race to be revived for experimental cars
General General

Iconic Paris-Berlin road race to be revived for experimental cars

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.