The 2023 racing series of Canossa

The championships are ready to get going on the most legendary circuits in motor racing.

The racing series organized by Canossa on the most legendary racing circuits will start up where they left off last year, with the excitement and memories of the 2022 grand finale at Misano after the first edition of the Italian Speed Festival. Three different series are brought together by adrenaline and passion for technique and speed.

ALFA REVIVAL CUP

Registrations are now open. Apply here.

Dedicated to Alfa Romeo GTs and Turismo cars built between 1947 and 1981, the racing series is now a fixture for all fans of the Biscione. The 2023 season will kick off with a sparkling start. The ups and downs of the Mugello Circuit will open the dances, followed by a trip abroad to the Spielberg ring and the "Red Bull Ring Classics." The third round will be hosted at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza and FIA World Endurance Championship, the undisputed world championship series. After the summer break, our engines will be fired up again at Vallelunga and Misano World Circuit, the beating heart of Motor Valley, in conjunction with the long-awaited second edition of the Italian Speed Festival.

The Calendar:

  • April 28-29 - Mugello Circuit
  • June 10-11 - Red Bull Ring
  • July 7-8 - Autodromo Nazionale Monza
  • September 9-10 – Vallelunga Autodrome
  • October 21-22 - Misano World Circuit

The Format:

  • One free practice session of 25'
  • One qualifying session of 30'
  • One 60' race

Contact:
Official website www.alfarevivalcup.it

For information and registration, contact us at: arc@canossa.com

YOUNGTIMER CUP

Registrations are now open. Apply here.

Open to all cars with a sporting past built between 1991 and 2005, the experience is an opportunity for the turn-of-the-century protagonists of motorsport to unleash their full power and once again be at the center of unforgettable challenges. Four appointments dedicated to youngtimers: the experience at Mugello Circuit, a worthy appetizer promising great surprises, moving on to the Austrian track of Spielberg during the "Red Bull Ring Classics," the Vallelunga racetrack and the final stop on the "Marco Simoncelli" track at Misano Adriatico in the setting of Italian Speed Festival.

The Calendar:

  • April 28-29 - Mugello Circuit
  • June 9-10 - Red Bull Ring
  • September 9-10 - Vallelunga Autodrome
  • October 21-22 - Misano World Circuit

The Format:

  • One free practice session of 25ʹ
  • Two qualifying sessions of 20ʹ
  • Two races of 20ʹ

Contact:
For information and registration, contact us at youngtimercup@canossa.com

Visit the following page.

CAVALLINO CLASSIC CUP

Registrations are now open. Apply here.

The only series dedicated to the last five generations of glorious Ferrari Challenge cars, from the first 348 Challenge to the fantastic 458 Challenge, holds the promise of unrepeatable excitement for Rosse fans. Carefully chosen to enhance the qualities of the engines built at Maranello, four circuits are on the schedule for 2023. After the inaugural stage on the Mugello Circuit, this year, the fuoriserie will return to the Spielberg F1 track as part of the Challenge and GT Days before rekindling the challenges after the summer break at Vallelunga and then concluding at the Misano World Circuit during the Italian Speed Festival weekend.

The Calendar:

  • April 28-30 - Mugello Circuit
  • May 23-24 - Red Bull Ring
  • September 8-10 - Vallelunga Autodrome
  • October 21-22 - Misano World Circuit

The Format:

  • One free practice session of 25ʹ
  • Two qualifying sessions of 15ʹ
  • Two races of 20ʹ

Contact:
For information and registration, contact us at: cavallinocup@canossa.com

Visit the following page.

