Race director 'coach' role for Tim Schenken

Retired Supercars race director Tim Schenken will return to race control in a 'coaching' role with the SpeedSeries.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Race director 'coach' role for Tim Schenken
Schenken will work as a mentor for the team of race directors that cover the SpeedSeries categories, including TCR Australia, Trans Am, S5000 and Touring Car Masters, in a role labelled Motorsport Australia Race Director Head Coach.

There will be a particular focus for Schenken on working with long-time motorsport administrator Michael Smith, who will step into the TCR Australia race director role for 2023, replacing Lawrie Schmitt.

This weekend's SpeedSeries opener at Symmons Plains will mark Schenken's return to race control role after he stepped down as Supercars race director at the end of 2021.

“I am looking forward to heading to Symmons Plains and taking on this new and exciting role with a category that is going from strength-to-strength,” Schenken said.

“Working closely with Michael is a terrific opportunity for me, having been colleagues for his 20 years at Motorsport Australia, and I have full confidence in his abilities.

“It was always going to be hard to keep me away from race control and I am thrilled to be assisting Michael and the other race directors by passing on my knowledge where needed.”

Smith welcomed both his new role and the opportunity to lean on Schenken's years of experience.

“It’s an honour to be taking on the job of race director for the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series and it’s also a privilege to be working closely with someone of Tim’s calibre and experience,” he said.

“Both Tim and I have spent a lot of time watching the category grow and become one of the most exciting in Australia. As race director, I know this role will have its challenges, but it’s an opportunity to be involved with some great people and be part of some terrific racing at each event.

“There will be many experienced people working alongside us throughout each race meeting, including our hard working officials and stewards – all of who make events like this possible.

“We’re looking forward to bringing our collective motorsport experience to the category and can’t wait for the Shannons SpeedSeries to begin in Tasmania.”

Track action kicks off this Friday.

