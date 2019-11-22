Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Qualifying 1 in
07 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
13 Hours
:
18 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
General / Breaking news

Volkswagen to stop backing combustion engine programmes

shares
comments
Volkswagen to stop backing combustion engine programmes
By:
Nov 22, 2019, 3:10 PM

Volkswagen will end its factory support of all programmes using internal combustion engines after implementing a motorsport strategy focused on electric mobility.

In a statement released on Friday, Volkswagen said its motorsport division's "clear emphasis on fully electric racing cars" would be complemented by a "farewell" to all regular programmes, which would include stopping the production of its Golf GTI TCR car at the end of this year.

Explaining the decision to adopt an electric-only strategy, Volkswagen Motorsport director Sven Smeets said motorsport could be used as a "trailblazer" for the development of electric vehicles.

Volkswagen said its ID.R electric prototype - which has set outright records at Pikes Peak, Goodwood and on the Tianmen Mountain, and also holds the Nurburgring Nordschleife electric record - would continue to take over the "role as a technological pioneer".

It will also work on new projects for its ID. family of cars, which will be developed around the same Modular Electric Drive Toolkit that a number of its electric production vehicles will be based on.

“On the one hand, it serves as a dynamic laboratory for the development of future production cars and, on the other, as a convincing marketing platform to inspire people even more towards electric mobility,” said Smeets.

“That is why we are going to focus more than ever on factory-backed electric drive commitments and continue to expand our activities with the development of the MEB.

"Innovative technology relevant to the car of the future is our focus.”

Read Also:

A spokesperson confirmed to Motorsport.com that the decision will bring an immediate end to the development of a new TCR car based on the Mk8 Golf, and Volkswagen Motorsport's alliance with the Sebastien Loeb Racing World Touring Car Cup team.

The new racing version of the Golf was planned to be released to TCR customers in spring or summer next year, and has been testing as recently as this week.

Volkswagen's Polo GTI R5 rally car model "remains an integral part of Volkswagen Motorsport’s customer sport offering" and will continue to be produced, but factory-backed entries will no longer be lodged.

#94 Romain Dumas, Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak

#94 Romain Dumas, Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak

Photo by: James Holland

Next article
Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award finalists chase F1 test – video

Previous article

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award finalists chase F1 test – video
Load comments

About this article

Series General , WTCR
Author Jack Cozens

General Next session

FIA Motorsport Games

FIA Motorsport Games

1 Nov - 3 Nov

Trending

1
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Bird wins, podiums for Porsche and Mercedes

3h
2
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

3
NASCAR Truck

Tony Roper dies from injuries in Texas

4
NASCAR Cup

Steve Phelps: NASCAR wants to put the 'stock' back in 'stock car'

5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest videos

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award 2019 finalists take to the track 08:04
General

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award 2019 finalists take to the track

Ford vs Ferrari - Christian Bale and Matt Damon interview 05:42
General

Ford vs Ferrari - Christian Bale and Matt Damon interview

Formula 1 Technical Analysis 2016-2018 with 2019 Preview 00:35
General

Formula 1 Technical Analysis 2016-2018 with 2019 Preview

G5 Delta Pre-sale 03:17
General

G5 Delta Pre-sale

FIA Database presentation 01:01
General

FIA Database presentation

Latest news

Volkswagen to stop backing combustion engine programmes
Misc

Volkswagen to stop backing combustion engine programmes

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award finalists chase F1 test – video
Misc

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award finalists chase F1 test – video

Review: Why Ford v Ferrari is a must-see for any motorsport fan
Misc

Review: Why Ford v Ferrari is a must-see for any motorsport fan

Driver uninjured in wild Sandown Toyota crash
Misc

Driver uninjured in wild Sandown Toyota crash

Russia tops medal table at inaugural Motorsport Games
Misc

Russia tops medal table at inaugural Motorsport Games

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.