Previous
General / Breaking news

Watch: FIA Girls on Track winner announced

shares
comments

After an intensive selection process, the winner of the FIA’s Girls on Track competition and a place in the Ferrari young driver Academy will be announced on Motorsport.tv.

The FIA’s Girls on Track initiative partnered with Ferrari to find its first female junior driver as part of a push to increase diversity in motorsport participation.

A group of 40 girls was at first whittled down to a selection of 12 as the process began at Paul Ricard, with the group first put through their paces on go karts.

The next phase of tests led to four girls being cut, before a shootout in Formula 4 cars at the Formula 1 French Grand Prix venue left four girls to battle it out at Ferrari’s base in Maranello.

Brazilian duo Julia Ayoub and Antonella Bassani, France’s Doriane Pin and Maya Weug from the Netherlands were the finalists and one will be revealed as Ferrari’s newest driver academy signing on the final episode of Motorsport.tv’s Girls of Track series.

The Ferrari young driver programme has acted as a springboard in recent years to Formula 1 for some of the world’s most promising young talents, including Charles Leclerc, and in 2021 reigning Formula 2 champion Mick Schumacher.

Race of Champions announces new 2022 Arctic event

Previous article

Race of Champions announces new 2022 Arctic event
Monte Carlo WRC: Evans takes lead as Ogier suffers puncture
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Leg report

Monte Carlo WRC: Evans takes lead as Ogier suffers puncture

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest

Button returns to Williams F1 team as senior advisor
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Button returns to Williams F1 team as senior advisor

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 23 -- Jack Chrisman
Vintage Vintage / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 23 -- Jack Chrisman

Not everybody in the sprint car world is happy with Tony Stewart
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Not everybody in the sprint car world is happy with Tony Stewart

Denver: Mopar unveils new Pro Stock Dodge Neon R/T
NHRA NHRA / News

Denver: Mopar unveils new Pro Stock Dodge Neon R/T

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training
NASCAR NASCAR / Breaking news

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training

FIA Girls on Track Rising Stars series on Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
Kart Kart / News

FIA Girls on Track Rising Stars series on Motorsport.tv

Watch: FIA Girls on Track winner announced
Video Inside
Misc General / Breaking news

Watch: FIA Girls on Track winner announced

Race of Champions announces new 2022 Arctic event
Video Inside
Misc General / Breaking news

Race of Champions announces new 2022 Arctic event

Former WC race-winner Holbrook takes over BSI Racing
Misc General / Breaking news

Former WC race-winner Holbrook takes over BSI Racing

Klauser becomes Chevy’s first sportscar racing program manager
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Klauser becomes Chevy’s first sportscar racing program manager

1
WRC

Monte Carlo WRC: Evans takes lead as Ogier suffers puncture

1h
2
Formula 1

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest

4h
3
Formula 1

Button returns to Williams F1 team as senior advisor

4h
4
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 23 -- Jack Chrisman

5
Sprint

Not everybody in the sprint car world is happy with Tony Stewart

Watch: FIA Girls on Track winner announced

General
4h

Watch: FIA Girls on Track winner announced

General
4h
Race of Champions announces new 2022 Arctic event

General
Jan 21, 2021

Race of Champions announces new 2022 Arctic event

General
Jan 21, 2021
Former WC race-winner Holbrook takes over BSI Racing

General
Jan 20, 2021

Former WC race-winner Holbrook takes over BSI Racing

General
Jan 20, 2021
Klauser becomes Chevy's first sportscar racing program manager

IMSA
Jan 19, 2021

Klauser becomes Chevy’s first sportscar racing program manager

IMSA
Jan 19, 2021
Lamborghini Squadra Corse launches a dedicated channel with Motorsport.tv

General
Jan 13, 2021

Lamborghini Squadra Corse launches a dedicated channel with Motorsport.tv

General
Jan 13, 2021

How to Launch a D2C Platform 17:43
General
7h

How to Launch a D2C Platform

ROC: Snow & Ice 01:15
General
Jan 21, 2021

ROC: Snow & Ice

Australian Racing Series on Motorsport.tv announcement 00:31
General
Jan 20, 2021

Australian Racing Series on Motorsport.tv announcement

2021 MSG Sizzle Reel 01:31
General
Jan 18, 2021

2021 MSG Sizzle Reel

Lamborghini SC20 Launch 02:07
General
Jan 12, 2021

Lamborghini SC20 Launch

