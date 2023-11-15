Subscribe
General
Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 3: What sessions are on today?

The long-awaited week for the 70th Macau Grand Prix has finally arrived! This weekend will feature numerous high-profile races, with Formula 3 returning to the lineup and the GT Cup promising exciting battles.

Kemal Şengül
Kemal Şengül
Co-author Rainier Ehrhardt
The Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix, Macau Touring Car Cup, Macau Grand Prix 70th Anniversary Challenge, and Macau Guia Race will all kick off the weekend starting Thursday.

Additionally, it's worth noting that the events will be broadcast LIVE and FREE both on this page and on Motorsport.tv's website. Don't miss out on the action-packed sessions!

Here's a guide to the livestreams from Macau on 16 November. Note that due to the propensity for red flags and other stoppages at the challenging street circuit, indicated start times are subject to change. 

Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix - 55th Edition

This weekend promises an exciting race in Macau's motorcycle class. To kick things off, a single practice session is scheduled for Thursday.

  • Free Practice: (16 November) - 00:45 CET - 23:45 BST - 18:45 EST

Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix

Formula 3 returns to Macau this weekend, featuring a practice session and qualifying on Thursday.

Macau Touring Car Cup - China Touring Car Championship

On Thursday, the Macau Touring Car Cup within the China Touring Car Championship will conduct two practice sessions

Macau Grand Prix 70th Anniversary Challenge

The Macau Grand Prix 70th Anniversary Challenge, featuring cars like the Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ, kicks off the weekend with practice sessions on the first day.

Macau Guia Race - Kumho TCR World Tour Event of Macau

Kumho TCR World Tour Event of Macau will kick off the weekend with two practice sessions on Thursday.

Macau GT Cup - FIA GT World Cup

The much-anticipated GT Cup will commence on Thursday with two practice sessions. Get ready for an exciting start to the event!

Kemal Şengül
