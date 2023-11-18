Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 6: What sessions are on today?
The highly anticipated day at the 70th Macau Grand Prix has arrived! The 16-lap race of the FIA GT World Cup and the 15-lap battle of the FIA F3 World Cup will be broadcast live and free on Motorsport.tv today.
In addition to these two major competitions, you can also catch the other series live throughout the day on this page. Don't miss out on the action!
Here's a guide to the livestreams from Macau on 19 November. Note that due to the propensity for red flags and other stoppages at the challenging street circuit, indicated start times are subject to change.
Macau Touring Car Cup - China Touring Car Championship
The final race of the Macau Touring Car Cup is scheduled for Sunday morning, featuring a delightful competition over 9 laps.
- Race 2 (9 laps): (19 November) - 01:20 CET - 00:20 BST - 19:20 EST
Macau Grand Prix 70th Anniversary Challenge
The crowded grid of the Macau Grand Prix 70th Anniversary Challenge will take to the track on Sunday for the final race.
- Race 2 (8 laps): (19 November) - 02:30 CET - 01:30 BST - 20:30 EST
Macau GT Cup - FIA GT World Cup
- FIA GT World Cup (16 laps): (19 November) - 05:05 CET - 04:05 BST - 23:05 EST
Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix
The much-awaited moment in Formula 3 is upon us, promising an exhilarating battle for victory. The race will feature renowned contenders like Dennis Hauger, Dan Ticktum, Sophia Flörsch, Marcus Armstrong, Sebastian Montoya, and other notable names.
- FIA F3 World Cup (15 laps): (19 November) - 08:30 CET - 07:30 BST - 02:3
