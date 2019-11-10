Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Practice 1 in
07 Hours
:
37 Minutes
:
06 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
10 Hours
:
57 Minutes
:
06 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
General / Breaking news

Driver uninjured in wild Sandown Toyota crash

shares
comments
Driver uninjured in wild Sandown Toyota crash
By:
Nov 10, 2019, 1:37 AM

A Toyota 86 Racing Series driver has walked away from a dramatic crash at Sandown.

John Iafolla's car was sent into a roll after he hit the barriers between Turns 6 and 7, eventually coming to a rest on the back of a recovery vehicle.

Supercars medical delegate Dr Carl Le has confirmed that Iafolla wasn't injured in the crash, however he's been sent to hospital for precautionary checks.

It's the second major Toyota 86 crash in as many rounds, Peter Vodanovich having walked away from a huge rollover at Bathurst last month.

Repairs to the barrier have delayed today's schedule, Supercars confirming that the start of the Sandown 500 will now be 1:35pm local time.

 
Next article
Russia tops medal table at inaugural Motorsport Games

Previous article

Russia tops medal table at inaugural Motorsport Games

Next article

Review: Why Ford v Ferrari is a must-see for any motorsport fan

Review: Why Ford v Ferrari is a must-see for any motorsport fan
Load comments

About this article

Series General
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

General Next session

FIA Motorsport Games

FIA Motorsport Games

1 Nov - 3 Nov

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

2
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

3
Super GT

Nissan's 2020 GT-R has "completely different concept"

4
NHRA

John "Bodie" Smith has successful surgery

5
NASCAR XFINITY

BUSCH: Tony Stewart to drive No. 8 at Michigan

Latest videos

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award 2019 finalists take to the track 08:04
General

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award 2019 finalists take to the track

Ford vs Ferrari - Christian Bale and Matt Damon interview 05:42
General

Ford vs Ferrari - Christian Bale and Matt Damon interview

Formula 1 Technical Analysis 2016-2018 with 2019 Preview 00:35
General

Formula 1 Technical Analysis 2016-2018 with 2019 Preview

G5 Delta Pre-sale 03:17
General

G5 Delta Pre-sale

FIA Database presentation 01:01
General

FIA Database presentation

Latest news

Review: Why Ford v Ferrari is a must-see for any motorsport fan
Misc

Review: Why Ford v Ferrari is a must-see for any motorsport fan

Driver uninjured in wild Sandown Toyota crash
Misc

Driver uninjured in wild Sandown Toyota crash

Russia tops medal table at inaugural Motorsport Games
Misc

Russia tops medal table at inaugural Motorsport Games

Australia and Ukraine win first Motorsport Games gold medals
Misc

Australia and Ukraine win first Motorsport Games gold medals

Famous Aussie speedway facing demolition
Misc

Famous Aussie speedway facing demolition

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.