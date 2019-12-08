Top events
General / Breaking news

Autosport Awards: Williams Engineer of the Future selected

Autosport Awards: Williams Engineer of the Future selected
By:
Dec 8, 2019, 9:07 PM

Luke Dardis has won the 2019 Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future Award.

Dardis, a student at the University of Bath, alongside Greg Jones, George Poulter, Chris Ray and Max Poulter all impressed in the first application round before taking part in an assessment workshop at Williams HQ in Grove on October 17-18.

The assessment workshop saw the finalists complete a number of tasks designed to test their engineering know-how, teamwork, problem-solving skills and personality fit.

Their work was overseen by the likes of Williams design director Doug McKiernan, chief engineer vehicle programmes and chief of staff Adam Carter, as well as senior race engineer Dave Robson. Autosport Grand Prix Editor Edd Straw is also part of the judging panel.

Dardis earns an initial two-year placement in an accelerated development programme that will see him mentored by senior engineers and rotate through various areas of Williams.

During the placement, he will also get the unique opportunity to work in the team’s race operations division and gain experience at a grand prix.

“I know how much Williams values young engineers, so I know the next two years I'll have learned so much," said Dardis. "Can’t wait to get started and can’t think of a better place to start."

Williams Formula 1 driver George Russell recorded a message stating his “confidence” that Williams will improve in 2020 and praised the work of those behind the scenes at Groves.

Series General
Author Tom Errington

