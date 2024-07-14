All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA
Goodwood Festival of Speed

Ford SuperVan claims Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout glory

Romain Dumas guides the all-electric van to his third Goodwood triumph

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
1020282596-LAT-20240712-Batch 2 Main Theme 1970-2024 - 5855

Two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Romain Dumas took Ford’s all-electric SuperVan to victory in a truncated Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout.

Dumas lit up Goodwood’s famous 1.16-mile hillclimb course to post a 43.987s effort behind the wheel of the Ford SuperVan 4.2, which can generate 1400 horsepower from its four electric motors.

The time managed to eclipse former Formula 1 driver Scott Speed, who had laid down a 46.075s effort, piloting a modified 670 horsepower Subaru WRX - Project Midnight, which had been created specifically for this event.

Dumas’ victory joins previous Goodwood Shootout triumphs in 2018 and 2019 driving the electric Volkswagen I.D. R.

“I don’t know if it was unbelievable but two corners from the end, I was quite close to the wall, so I was pushing quite hard I have to say,” said Dumas, who took his fifth outright Pikes Peak hillclimb victory aboard Ford's F-150 Lightning SuperTruck electric demonstrator last month.

“It was a lot of fun like always and Goodwood is just amazing.

“It is quite impressive to go at this speed through a small field but again it was a lot of fun. I’m quite happy that we won it.

“I didn’t know how fast Scott had gone on his run, but I knew that everyone was very motivated, and we had good competition at this level. We all want to win.”

Pastrana was one of the drivers to bring out the red flags

Pastrana was one of the drivers to bring out the red flags

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Porsche Carrera Cup GB driver James Wallis completed the podium after posting a 48.047s behind the wheel of a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car.

Raphael Astier (Alpine A110 Pikes Peak) was fourth, ahead of Chris Ward (Czinger 21C) and British Touring Car Championship title contender Jake Hill (Nissan Skyline GTR R32).

The shootout was punctuated by three incidents that brought out the red flags.

Annette Mason, driving a Ferrari 512BB LM, clipped the haybales on the exit of the Flint Wall, which caused steering damage that required a recovery truck to remove the car.

The red flags flew again shortly after the incident when Piero Longhi found the haybales at the first turn behind the wheel of the Glickenhaus SCG004C.

Longhi clipped the grass on the inside of the corner, which spat the GT car into the haybales, causing significant damage to the SCG004C’s front end.

Travis Pastrana’s spectacular run in the Subaru GL Wagon ‘Huckster’ also came to an early halt after running wide at Molecomb corner.

The popular American extreme sports and rally driver set the fastest opening sector time but understeered at Molecomb corner and ploughed into the straw bales.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article How to watch the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend

Top Comments

Tom Howard
More from
Tom Howard
WRC expects increased Rally1 field for inaugural Rally Paraguay

WRC expects increased Rally1 field for inaugural Rally Paraguay

WRC
WRC expects increased Rally1 field for inaugural Rally Paraguay
Ogier declared fit for WRC return in Latvia

Ogier declared fit for WRC return in Latvia

WRC
Rally Latvia
Ogier declared fit for WRC return in Latvia
Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives

Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Poland
Why Rovanpera's Poland win will be remembered as one of his great WRC drives
Romain Dumas
More from
Romain Dumas
Le Mans winner Dumas joins Proton Porsche for Daytona return

Le Mans winner Dumas joins Proton Porsche for Daytona return

IMSA
Le Mans winner Dumas joins Proton Porsche for Daytona return
The Porsche "twins" who usurped Audi's best

The Porsche "twins" who usurped Audi's best

Le Mans
The Porsche "twins" who usurped Audi's best
The next peak for Volkswagen to conquer

The next peak for Volkswagen to conquer

Prime
Prime
Hillclimb
The next peak for Volkswagen to conquer

Latest news

Scott McLaughlin "very proud to say I've won on an oval"

Scott McLaughlin "very proud to say I've won on an oval"

Indy IndyCar
Scott McLaughlin "very proud to say I've won on an oval"
How one pitstop changed the outcome of Sunday's Pocono race

How one pitstop changed the outcome of Sunday's Pocono race

NAS NASCAR Cup
Pocono
How one pitstop changed the outcome of Sunday's Pocono race
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination

Prime
Prime
WEC WEC
Interlagos
How a recurring strength aided Toyota's WEC Interlagos domination
Hand injury forces Crutchlow to miss MotoGP Silverstone wildcard

Hand injury forces Crutchlow to miss MotoGP Silverstone wildcard

MGP MotoGP
British GP
Hand injury forces Crutchlow to miss MotoGP Silverstone wildcard

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA