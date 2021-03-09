Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
40 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round
GT World Challenge Australia / Breaking news

Twenty cars for GT World Challenge Australia debut

By:

A 20-car field has been confirmed this weekend's opening round of the new-look GT World Challenge Australia series at Phillip Island.

Twenty cars for GT World Challenge Australia debut

The successor to the Australian GT Championship will welcome a trio of established Supercars stars at The Island, headlined by Jamie Whincup. The seven-time Supercars champ has been drafted into Triple Eight's line-up for the injured Shane van Gisbergen, and will share the team's Mercedes with Prince Jefri Ibrahim.

Triple Eight enduro driver Garth Tander will also be in action alongside Yasser Shahin in the The Bend-backed Audi, while Chaz Mostert will partner Tony Bates in another of Melbourne Performance Centre's R8s.

New Triple Eight part-owner and former Australian GT boss Tony Quinn is also among the field driving his Aston Martin, while Kelly Grove Racing part-owners Stephen and Brenton Grove will share their Porsche.

There will be eight different brands on the grid, with eight cars in the championship class, 11 in the trophy class, and a sole GT4 entry.

“Twenty cars for the return of top-line GT racing is a great result for the first event and I’m proud of the entrants who are getting back in their awesome cars and entertaining us all,” said category manager Collier.

“It actually looked like we were going to have even more than 20 cars, but a couple of teams withdrew late, so the good news there is that we know the interest is there for GT3 racing in Australia.

“With big events coming up soon at Mount Panorama and The Bend, I wouldn’t be surprised if we have over 25 cars entering sooner rather than later.

“And there’s a great calibre of drivers and cars there too. It’s almost too hard to predict who is going to win, so it’s going to make for some great viewing, whether you are at home watching the TV, or trackside at Phillip Island.”

# Entry Type Class Driver 1 Driver 2 Car
4 Champ Pro/Am Stephen Grove Brenton Grove Porsche 911 GT3 R
7 Champ Am Solo Tony Quinn   Aston Martin Vantage AMR
24 Champ Pro/Am Tony Bates Chaz Mostert Audi R8 LMS Evo
51 Champ Am/Am Andrew Macpherson Ben Porter Lamborghini Huracan Evo
88 Champ Am/Am Peter Edwards Adrian Deitz Ferrari 488 GT3
91 Champ Am Solo Arthur Abrahams   Audi R8 LMS Evo
777 Champ Pro/Am Yasser Shahin Garth Tander Audi R8 LMS Evo
888 Champ Pro/Am Prince Jefri Ibrahim Jamie Whincup Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
19 GT4 Am Mark Griffith   Mercedes-AMG GT4
5 Trophy Am Greg Taylor   Audi R8 LMS
23 Trophy Am Solo Matt Stoupas   Audi R8 LMS
33 Trophy Am Solo Vince Muriti   Audi R8 LMS
38 Trophy Am Michael Bailey   Aston Martin V12 Vantage
47 Trophy Am Wayne Mack   Ferrari 458 GT3
55 Trophy Am Brad Schumacher   Audi R8 LMS Ultra
71 Trophy Am Dale Paterson   Chevrolet Camaro GT3
77 Trophy Am/Am Vince Tesoriero Bill Papadimitriou Audi R8 LMS Ultra
96 Trophy Am Brett Hobson   Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3
99 Trophy Am Nick Kelly   Audi R8 LMS Ultra
124 Trophy Am/Am Gary Higgon Paul Stokell Audi R8 LMS
shares
comments
New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round

Previous article

New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round
Load comments

About this article

Series GT World Challenge Australia
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
NASCAR XFINITY

Xfinity Series crew chief indefinitely suspended following arrest

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest news
Twenty cars for GT World Challenge Australia debut
GT World Challenge Australia

Twenty cars for GT World Challenge Australia debut

1h
New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round
TCRA

New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round

Feb 16, 2021
Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round postponed
TCRA

Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round postponed

Feb 12, 2021
Tander inks GT World Challenge Australia deal
GT World Challenge Australia

Tander inks GT World Challenge Australia deal

Feb 10, 2021
Schumacher to debut in Australian GT
GT World Challenge Australia

Schumacher to debut in Australian GT

Feb 8, 2021
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Power was turned down by Ganassi
IndyCar / Breaking news

Power was turned down by Ganassi

Erebus MD joins FIA Girls on Track initiative
Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus MD joins FIA Girls on Track initiative

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars / Analysis

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Trending Today

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Xfinity Series crew chief indefinitely suspended following arrest
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Xfinity Series crew chief indefinitely suspended following arrest

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Marquez puzzled by Vinales' number switch
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez puzzled by Vinales' number switch

Rossi: 2021 Yamaha MotoGP bike “very similar” to 2020 M1
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: 2021 Yamaha MotoGP bike “very similar” to 2020 M1

NBC Sports Group to broadcast all MotoGP races
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

NBC Sports Group to broadcast all MotoGP races

Latest news

Twenty cars for GT World Challenge Australia debut
GT World Challenge Australia GT World Challenge Australia / Breaking news

Twenty cars for GT World Challenge Australia debut

New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

New date for Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round

Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round postponed
TCRA TCR Australia / Breaking news

Phillip Island TCR/S5000 round postponed

Tander inks GT World Challenge Australia deal
GT World Challenge Australia GT World Challenge Australia / Breaking news

Tander inks GT World Challenge Australia deal

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.