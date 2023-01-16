Tickets Subscribe
Bentleys rejoin Australian GT grid
GT World Challenge Australia News

2023 GT World Challenge Australia schedule unveiled

GT World Challenge Australia has unveiled a six-round 'sprint' schedule for is 2023 season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
2023 GT World Challenge Australia schedule unveiled
Listen to this article

The series, run as a joint venture between SRO and the Australian Racing Group, will run at a mix of SpeedSeries and Supercars rounds for its short-distance races.

The season will kick off at the Bathurst 6 Hour in early April before joining Supercars for the Perth SuperSprint at Wanneroo Raceway later that month.

The freshly-announced SpeedSeries round at Phillip Island in May will follow ahead of appearances at the Sydney SuperNight and the Queensland Raceway SpeedSeries round in August.

The season will then conclude at the Adelaide 500 in late November.

“This is a really strong calendar for the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS,” said ARG's Head of Category Operations Ben McMellan.

“For both competitors and fans, it offers a great mix of Supercars and SpeedSeries rounds, including high-profile events and circuits perfectly suited to GT racing.

“We saw a fascinating end to the 2022 season, and with interest high in the class, we are expecting more challengers to come and try and grab the silverware in all of the different classes.”

The endurance rounds will be announced at a later date.

2023 GT World Challenge Australia sprint

Round Event Date
1 Bathurst 6 Hour (SpeedSeries), Mount Panorama, NSW April 7-9
2 Perth SuperSprint (Supercars), Wanneroo Raceway, WA April 28-30
3 Phillip Island (SpeedSeries), VIC May 12-14
4 Sydney SuperNight (Supercars), Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW July 28-30
5 Queensland Raceway (SpeedSeries), QLD August 11-13
6 Adelaide 500 (Supercars), Adelaide Parklands, SA November 23-26
