Australian GT ditches Shootout over tyre concerns
GT World Challenge Australia was forced to make a last-minute change to its format in Queensland this weekend following concerns over tyre temperatures.
The series announced a unique qualifying format for its Queensland Raceway round six weeks ago which included a Top 10 Shootout for Sunday's race.
Pro drivers would take part in qualifying to earn a spot in the Shootout, before the nominated Am driver would take over for the single-lap dash for pole.
However the format was ditched at the 11th hour thanks to concerns over tyre temperature from a small group of competitors.
It is understood that Triple Eight head honcho Roland Dane led the last-minute campaign to dump the Shootout, with Audi squad Melbourne Performance Centre also in favour of it being canned.
Other competitors were disappointed with the decision.
Instead pole will be determined by a knock-out qualifying session for the Am drivers.
The second one-hour race of the weekend starts at 2:10pm local time.
