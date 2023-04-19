Gracie to race OnlyFans Audi

It was confirmed recently that the two-time Bathurst 1000 starter will return to top-level racing after a hiatus of several years, with plans to debut in Australian GT at the upcoming Perth round.

Further details have now been revealed with Gracie sent to campaign an Audi R8 LMS in the GT Trophy class.

The car will be run with support from Aussie GT regular Mark Griffiths.

Gracie's Audi will feature backing from OnlyFans, a business she has well-known history with thanks to her transition into the adult content industry.

There are plans for her return to the sport to be subject to a documentary made by streaming service Stan.

“We’ve purchased the Audi to run for the season,” said Gracie.

“There’s a lot going through my mind, it’s been quite a big effort to get here to say the least. There have been a lot of moving parts in the background to make this happen.

“Obviously, I’ve got all the Stan documentary stuff on the side, and I pitched to OnlyFans a few months ago about being potentially involved in my return to racing and they were hugely interested.

"It was back and forth in discussions with them to come onboard as a major sponsor, but to have an OnlyFans car running around is really exciting.

“When people think of OnlyFans they think of me, so why not have it on the car?

“It was a big, big job to get it this far and I’m sure it’s going to be an even bigger year. There’s lots of excitement, lots of people involved to get it here, which I’m very grateful for.

“I’m so excited and I can’t believe we pulled it off and that we are going to Perth. I can’t believe we’ve finally done it and we’re going to be there."