Previous / Pro class dropped from Bathurst 12 Hour
GT World Challenge Australia News

Mies lands three-round Audi deal in Australian GT

Christopher Mies will head back to Australia next week for the opening round of the 2022 GT World Challenge Australia season at Phillip Island.

Mies lands three-round Audi deal in Australian GT
Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The German, who was a regular on the Aussie GT scene pre-pandemic, will share an Audi R8 with reigning series champion Yasser Shahin.

The pair teamed up at the final round of the 2021 season at Bathurst, the first that Mies was able to travel to after the Aussie borders started to open.

They won both hour-long races at Mount Panorama, and will head to Phillip Island next week among the pre-event favourites, particularly with Shahin's Audi undergoing off-season upgrades to Gen2 spec.

“I am quite excited,” said Mies. “Phillip Island has always been a good place for us and the new car should be even better at those types of race track.

“We had a successful and great start to our partnership at Bathurst. Yasser is one of the fastest guys I have met and very eager to become even better. He almost works harder on data and video than I do, which shows me his dedication.

“Obviously, I’ve driven the new Gen2 a lot in testing but this will be the first official race for me with the car. I am sure we still have to fine tune it during the weekend but no question that we will find a good balance for the first meeting.

“I'm excited to see how it goes competing against the other brands."

The deal is currently for three rounds, however Mies is open to more Aussie GT appearances if his schedule permits.

“Yes of course [I’d like to come back and do some rounds]," he said.

"I always like to come to Australia and when the chance came up, I was the first to say yes. We need to see how the calendar works out but for the moment I’m in for three rounds.

“If there’s a chance to do more, I’ll do it!”

Phillip Island will host the opening GT World Challenge Australia round on March 18-20.

Pro class dropped from Bathurst 12 Hour
Pro class dropped from Bathurst 12 Hour
