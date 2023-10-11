SRO set for bigger Australian GT presence

GT World Challenge Australia has been run in tandem by SRO and the Australian Racing Group since 2020, the latter doing the majority of the work on the ground.

That has meant a greater presence for GTWCA on the Motorsport Australia/ARG-run SpeedSeries in recent years.

However there appear to be changes in the works regarding ARG's deals with both Motorsport Australia and SRO.

For one, it's widely expected that Motorsport Australia will take back the broadcast rights of the SpeedSeries for next year, something that ARG has been in control of for recent seasons.

SRO is also set to take full control of GTWCA, as well as underpinning a standalone GT4 series, both of which are expected to have top billing on the new-look SpeedSeries.

GT4 has never existed as a standalone category in Australia, having initially run in GTWCA, before combining with production cars this year.

The question that remains is whether there will be rival GT4 series next year, with the Monochrome GT4 Series, which currently runs on the SpeedSeries bill with production cars, known to be considering a move to rival governing body AASA next season.

The outcome could be a Trans Am/TA2 situation where cars are eligible for both series.