Subscribe
Previous / Ownership shake-up at Australian Racing Group
GT World Challenge Australia News

Tander to make Audi GT comeback

Garth Tander returns to the GT World Challenge Australia field this weekend with a one-off Audi drive.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
2023RSCR7_SMP_DKIMG1502-Enhanced-NR

The reigning Bathurst 1000 winner will continue his long-standing relationship with the Melbourne Performance Centre Audi squad this year with a first GT appearance of the season.

He'll partner series leader Liam Talbot at Queensland Raceway as a replacement for Talbot's regular co-driver Fraser Ross who is unavailable.

“I’ve had a long relationship with Melbourne Performance Centre and earlier this year that asked if there was an opening, would I be keen to drive – and of course I said yes," explained Tander.

“Fraser can’t make it this weekend, so they rang and I said yes straight away.

“I’ve not driven the car this year but thankfully the practice sessions are a bit longer now which will give me time to play myself in.

“I’ve done some miles in the last weeks between ride days, a test day in a Porsche, Supercars testing and now the GT car so I feel good about it.

“Based on how we went there last year we should be somewhat in the mix.

“My role is not about me doing laps, it’s about solidifying Liam’s position in the title. I’ve always gone into these races with the approach of supporting the AM driver the best I can and that’s the approach I will take with Liam this weekend.”

The GT appearance comes ahead of a Carrera Cup cameo for Tander at The Bend Motorsport Park later this month.

Triple Eight driver Broc Feeney will also return to the Aussie GT field, replacing Richie Stanaway in the two-car Mercedes line-up. He will partner Prince Jefri Ibrahim while Jamie Whincup will continue alongside Prince Abu Ibrahim.

Elsewhere at QR, Nash Morris will make a second appearance in the Michelin Sprint Challenge after scoring a pair of wins on debut at SMP recently.

Another returnee is Tim Slade who will take over the Lynk & Co TCR car regularly campaigned by Tom Oliphant.

shares
comments

Ownership shake-up at Australian Racing Group
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Schedule revealed for revived Supercars Sandown 500

Schedule revealed for revived Supercars Sandown 500

Supercars
Sandown

Schedule revealed for revived Supercars Sandown 500 Schedule revealed for revived Supercars Sandown 500

Van Gisbergen predicting steep oval learning curve

Van Gisbergen predicting steep oval learning curve

NASCAR Truck
Indianapolis

Van Gisbergen predicting steep oval learning curve Van Gisbergen predicting steep oval learning curve

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Garth Tander More from
Garth Tander
Tander to make Porsche cameo

Tander to make Porsche cameo

Supercars
Eastern Creek

Tander to make Porsche cameo Tander to make Porsche cameo

Kevin Estre lands Bathurst 1000 deal

Kevin Estre lands Bathurst 1000 deal

Supercars

Kevin Estre lands Bathurst 1000 deal Kevin Estre lands Bathurst 1000 deal

Pedals key to Reynolds/Tander enduro combo

Pedals key to Reynolds/Tander enduro combo

Supercars

Pedals key to Reynolds/Tander enduro combo Pedals key to Reynolds/Tander enduro combo

Latest news

The forgotten trooper of Honda's MotoGP misery

The forgotten trooper of Honda's MotoGP misery

MGP MotoGP

The forgotten trooper of Honda's MotoGP misery The forgotten trooper of Honda's MotoGP misery

Iconic Michael Schumacher F1 Ferrari to be auctioned in Monterey

Iconic Michael Schumacher F1 Ferrari to be auctioned in Monterey

F1 Formula 1

Iconic Michael Schumacher F1 Ferrari to be auctioned in Monterey Iconic Michael Schumacher F1 Ferrari to be auctioned in Monterey

McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation

McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation

F1 Formula 1

McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation McLaren explains reasons behind Norris F1 race engineer rotation

Hyundai to use October joker to improve WRC package

Hyundai to use October joker to improve WRC package

WRC WRC

Hyundai to use October joker to improve WRC package Hyundai to use October joker to improve WRC package

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe