Glock's future has been subject to speculation for several weeks, and even more so since it was confirmed by BMW that the ex-Formula 1 driver would not be part of its line-up in the DTM this year.

That followed a difficult season for the German driver in the first year of the DTM's GT3 era that yielded a best race result of seventh and a lowly position of 17th in the drivers' standings.

It's believed that Glock had been in line to drive for the Boutsen-Ginion team in the GT World Challenge Endurance Cup this season, but those plans were called off following the Belgian's team surprise last-minute switch from BMW to Audi machinery for 2022.

Now BMW has found Glock a drive with Roberto Ravaglia's Ceccato Racing team, which will field a brand-new M4 GT3, as previously reported by Motorsport.com. Jens Klingmann will share driving duties with Glock.

“I am delighted to continue as a BMW M Motorsport works driver and am looking forward to joining Roberto Ravaglia’s team and competing with Jens Klingmann in the new BMW M4 GT3 in the Italian GT Championship," Glock commented.

Klingmann added: “I have always kept an eye on the Italian GT Championship from a distance and now I am looking forward to competing there alongside Timo Glock, a fast and experienced teammate.

“There are some great racetracks there and Roberto Ravaglia is a very experienced team principal with a very good team. As drivers, we bring our knowledge of the new BMW M4 GT3 to the table and the clear aim there is to secure the title.”

The eight-round Italian GT series kicks off at Monza on April 23-24, with Glock also set to race at Enna-Pergusa, Misano, Mugello, Imola and Vallelunga over the course of the 2022 season.

BMW's announcement still leaves another of its former DTM drivers, 2012 champion Bruno Spengler, facing an uncertain future.

The Canadian, who has spent the past two seasons as part of the Bavarian marque's line-up in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, had been linked to the same Boutsen-Ginion team as Glock.

Spengler could yet have a role in representing BMW in the Intercontinental GT Challenge, which kicks off at Bathurst in May, or in the development programme of its LMDh contender that is set to race in IMSA next year.