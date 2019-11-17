Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Practice 1 in
09 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
12 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
GT / FIA GT World Cup: Macau / Race report

Macau GT: Marciello defeats Porsches for stunning win

shares
comments
By:
Nov 17, 2019, 5:36 AM

GruppeM driver Raffaele Marciello put in a second flawless drive in as many days to secure the FIA GT World Cup for Mercedes at Macau.

Like Saturday's qualifying race it was Marciello against a pair of Porsches, Laurens Vanthoor leading the charge for the Rowe squad after getting past teammate Earl Bamber on the opening lap.

Vanthoor and Bamber were initially unable to do much about the leading Mercedes, Marciello holding an advantage to the tune of eight-tenths over the first four laps.

At that point the Porsches were handed a second chance at attack Marciello, the race neutralised by the Safety Car after sixth-placed Kevin Estre hit the wall at Mandarin.

The stoppage set up a thrilling Lap 8 restart, Vanthoor brushing the back of Marciello at Lisboa as he made a bold, but ultimately unsuccessful, play for the lead.

At the same time Bamber came under fire from Augusto Farfus, who, having been more than four seconds behind the leader before the Safety Car, used his M6's superior straight line speed to briefly pull clear of the third-placed Porsche on the run to Lisboa.

It was only a brave move from Bamber into the iconic right-hander that restored the top three order, Farfus then dropping more than three seconds on the restart lap alone.

From there it was a similar story as the first stint, Vanthoor stalking the Mercedes but seemingly unable to mount a genuine challenge for the lead.

On Lap 13, with the gap now over a second, the Rowe Porsches swapped positions to give Bamber a shot at Marciello. 

The Kiwi quickly closed to within a second, only for the gap to blow back out to 1.5s after a mirror-smashing glance of the wall at Police with a few laps to go.

He then made one more charge on the final lap, getting close enough to nudge the back of Marciello's AMG at the Melco Hairpin.

But there was no way through, Bamber conceding defeat at 'R' Bend and slowing to let Vanthoor move back into second place.

"I'm really happy that I've finally won here at Macau," said Marciello.

"I've always been close. I was on pole in Formula 3 and last year in the GT, but Macau is Macau. It's really special, everything needs to be perfect. And finally I did it. It's an amazing feeling to race against the best GT drivers in the world, and to win this trophy means that I can be one of the best."

As for the last lap battle with Bamber, Marciello added: "At Macau it's difficult to overtake, so he had to try something a bit crazy to pass me. Luckily my car was good in the last sector all weekend. We lacked a bit of braking performance, but the last part of the track was mega for us.

"So it was hard, but I knew everything was in my control and I was able to bring it home."

Farfus ended up best of the rest in fourth, the margin a crushing 23s, followed by Audi driver Chris Haase and Edoardo Mortara, who put in an impressive charge from the back end of the grid after his Saturday crash.

Joel Eriksson was seventh ahead of Dries Vanthoor, Maro Engel and Kelvin van der Linde.

Watch every session from Macau live and free, from anywhere in the world, with Motorsport.tv.

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine  Gap
1 999  R.Marciello Mercedes  
2 99  Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 3.818
3 98  Earl Bamber Porsche 4.700
4 42  Augusto Farfus BMW 23.618
5 C.Haase Audi 24.268
6 77  Edoardo Mortara Mercedes 25.063
7 91  Joel Eriksson BMW 25.978
8 25  Dries Vanthoor Audi 26.573
9 888  Maro Engel Mercedes 27.170
10 31  K.van der Linde Audi 28.585
11 97  Roelof Bruins Mercedes 36.577
12 10  Charles Weerts Audi 1'08.732
13 66  Weian Chen Audi 2 Laps
DNF 88  A.Picariello Mercedes Retirement
DNF 912  Kévin Estre Porsche Retirement
DNF 911  A.Imperatori Porsche Retirement
DNF Adderly Fong Mercedes Retirement
Next article
Macau GT: Marciello holds off Porsches in qualifying race

Previous article

Macau GT: Marciello holds off Porsches in qualifying race
Load comments

About this article

Series GT
Event FIA GT World Cup: Macau
Sub-event Race 2
Drivers Raffaele Marciello
Teams GruppeM Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

GT Next session

FIA GT World Cup: Macau

FIA GT World Cup: Macau

13 Nov - 17 Nov

Trending

1
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

2
NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020

3
Super GT

Super GT reveals 2020 calendar with two overseas races

4
Stock car

West Plains report

5
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Latest videos

Macau GP - GT World Cup: race highlights 01:49
GT

Macau GP - GT World Cup: race highlights

Macau GP - GT World Cup: Kevin Estre crash 01:01
GT

Macau GP - GT World Cup: Kevin Estre crash

FIA World Touring Car Cup - Macau GP: Tricky turn 00:42
GT

FIA World Touring Car Cup - Macau GP: Tricky turn

Macau GP - FIA GT: Engel vs.Mortara 00:43
GT

Macau GP - FIA GT: Engel vs.Mortara

Macau GP - FIA GT: Puncture at the start! 00:49
GT

Macau GP - FIA GT: Puncture at the start!

Latest news

Macau GT: Marciello defeats Porsches for stunning win
GT

Macau GT: Marciello defeats Porsches for stunning win

Macau GT: Marciello holds off Porsches in qualifying race
GT

Macau GT: Marciello holds off Porsches in qualifying race

Macau GT: Marciello storms to pole for Mercedes
GT

Macau GT: Marciello storms to pole for Mercedes

Macau FIA GT World Cup attracts 17 cars
GT

Macau FIA GT World Cup attracts 17 cars

GT champion Ide in artificial coma
GT

GT champion Ide in artificial coma

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.