GT FIA GT World Cup: Macau
Qualifying report

Macau GT World Cup: Marciello snatches last-gasp pole

Mercedes driver Raffaele Marciello snatched pole position for the qualifying race of the FIA GT World Cup in Macau with a new lap record in Friday afternoon's qualifying session.

Marciello, who will leave the marque after this weekend ahead of an anticipated move to BMW, left it until the very end of the 30-minute session to set the fastest time, a 2m14.542s, in his Team Landgraf Mercedes-AMG GT3.

That was more than a second underneath the existing lap record, set by the Italian/Swiss driver in qualifying for the previous edition of the GT World Cup in 2019.

"The car felt amazing," commented Marciello. "The track was very fast, and already from practice I could feel the track was really quick compared to previous years.

"This year is pretty cold, so the track is faster, but the record doesn't really matter."

Edoardo Mortara had looked on course for pole in the closing minutes as he became the first driver to clear the 2m15s barrier, setting a 2m14.758s with a little over five minutes left on the clock.

But the Team Absolute Audi driver had to be content with second, 0.216s off the pace.

"Congrats to him [Marciello]," said seven-time Macau winner Mortara. "I was pretty happy with my lap, I pretty much nailed it when I had peak grip of the tyres. There was nothing more I believe I could have done, but we missed a little bit.

"It's a little bit frustrating but we have to accept it. I have the impression we timed our lap wrong, because we went a bit early."

Maro Engel made it two Mercedes drivers in the top three in his Craft-Bamboo Racing-run car, ahead of Laurens Vanthoor in the best of the seven Porsche 911 GT3 Rs.

Sheldon van der Linde was the top BMW representative in fifth place, ahead of Dani Juncadella (Mercedes), Daniel Serra (Ferrari) and Augusto Farfus (BMW).

Completing a top 10 split by just over a second were Earl Bamber (Porsche) and Christopher Haase (Audi).

Kevin Estre caused the one and only red flag of the session when he crashed his HubAuto Racing Porsche at Lisboa.

That left the French driver facing the prospect of starting Saturday's 12-lap qualifying race from down in 13th on the grid.

Macau GT World Cup - qualifying results:

Pos.  No. Driver  Car  Time   Delay   km/h 
48  Raffaele Marciello Mercedes 2'14.542   163.755
40  Edoardo Mortara Audi 2'14.758 0.216 163.493
77  Maro Engel Mercedes 2'14.908 0.366 163.311
99  Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 2'15.045 0.503 163.145
32  Sheldon van der Linde BMW 2'15.216 0.674 162.939
91  Daniel Juncadella Mercedes 2'15.232 0.690 162.920
51  Daniel Serra Ferrari 2'15.254 0.712 162.893
11  Augusto Farfus BMW 2'15.435 0.893 162.675
22  Earl Bamber Porsche 2'15.491 0.949 162.608
10  41  Christopher Haase Audi 2'15.593 1.051 162.486
11  120  Matteo Cairoli Porsche 2'15.637 1.095 162.433
12  15  Alessio Picariello Porsche 2'15.729 1.187 162.323
13  27  Kevin Estre Porsche 2'15.743 1.201 162.306
14  28  Thomas Preining Porsche 2'16.016 1.474 161.980
15  33  Ye Hongli Porsche 2'16.323 1.781 161.616
16  50  Adderly Fong Audi 2'16.433 1.891 161.485
17  Jules Gounon Mercedes 2'16.632 2.090 161.250
18  13  Cong Fu Cheng Audi 2'16.820 2.278 161.029
19  52  Weian Chen Ferrari 2'16.889 2.347 160.947
20  70  Marchy Lee Mercedes 2'20.623 6.081 156.674
