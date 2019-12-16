Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
GT / Breaking news

Ferrari adds two drivers to factory GT roster

shares
comments
Ferrari adds two drivers to factory GT roster
By:
Dec 16, 2019, 3:20 PM

Ferrari has added Le Mans 24 Hours class winner Daniel Serra and former karting superstar Nicklas Nielsen to its roster of works GT drivers.

Serra, who clinched his third consecutive Stock Car title in his native Brazil this past weekend, was part of Aston Martin's GTE Pro class-winning crew at Le Mans in 2017 alongside Jonathan Adam and Darren Turner.

He was left out as Aston trimmed its line-up that season, and instead proved increasingly successful as part of various Ferrari GT crews, notably winning the GT Daytona class of Petit Le Mans in 2018 with Scuderia Corsa Ferrari and 2019 with Risi Ferrari.

The 35-year-old also partnered Ferrari GT regulars James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi in the two latest Le Mans marathons, bagging a second class win in the 2019 edition.

Nielsen, 22, has amassed a huge collection of trophies during an international karting career that has spanned this past decade. The Dane's accolades have included a number of WSK titles, as well as a runner-up finish to current Ferrari Formula 1 junior Callum Ilott in the KF class of the 2014 European Championship and third place in the same class in 2015 World Championship.

He was a race winner in Formula 4 and a Ferrari Challenge champion before joining the Luzich Ferrari crew in this year's European Le Mans Series, winning the GTE title alongside Pier Guidi and Lavergne.

Nielsen, who drives for AF Corse in the 2019-20 World Endurance Championship's GTE Am class, ran with Ferrari's works team in the Bahrain rookie test on Sunday, setting the fifth-fastest time in GTE Pro.

Read Also:

#51 Luzich Racing Ferrari F488 GTE: Alessandro Pier Guidi, Nicklas Nielsen, Fabien Lavergne in ELMS

#51 Luzich Racing Ferrari F488 GTE: Alessandro Pier Guidi, Nicklas Nielsen, Fabien Lavergne in ELMS

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Next article
Macau GT: Marciello defeats Porsches for stunning win

Previous article

Macau GT: Marciello defeats Porsches for stunning win
Load comments

About this article

Series GT
Drivers Daniel Serra , Nicklas Nielsen
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

GT Next session

FIA GT World Cup: Macau

FIA GT World Cup: Macau

13 Nov - 17 Nov

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen rules out partnering Leclerc at Ferrari

3h
2
WEC

WEC announces earlier start time for Sebring 1000-mile race

2h
3
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Toyota holds 1-2 after Rebellion woes

4
NASCAR Cup

Sonoma Infineon Raceway news 2009-05-18

5
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Latest videos

Macau GP - GT World Cup: race highlights 01:49
GT

Macau GP - GT World Cup: race highlights

Macau GP - GT World Cup: Kevin Estre crash 01:01
GT

Macau GP - GT World Cup: Kevin Estre crash

FIA World Touring Car Cup - Macau GP: Tricky turn 00:42
GT

FIA World Touring Car Cup - Macau GP: Tricky turn

Macau GP - FIA GT: Engel vs.Mortara 00:43
GT

Macau GP - FIA GT: Engel vs.Mortara

Macau GP - FIA GT: Puncture at the start! 00:49
GT

Macau GP - FIA GT: Puncture at the start!

Latest news

Ferrari adds two drivers to factory GT roster
GT

Ferrari adds two drivers to factory GT roster

Macau GT: Marciello defeats Porsches for stunning win
GT

Macau GT: Marciello defeats Porsches for stunning win

Macau GT: Marciello holds off Porsches in qualifying race
GT

Macau GT: Marciello holds off Porsches in qualifying race

Macau GT: Marciello storms to pole for Mercedes
GT

Macau GT: Marciello storms to pole for Mercedes

Macau FIA GT World Cup attracts 17 cars
GT

Macau FIA GT World Cup attracts 17 cars

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.